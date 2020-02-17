State leaders are looking to buy 1 million acres of land in southern Wyoming

“This isn’t a purchase that is just going to sit idle,” Gordon said. “It is essentially an investment the state is going to make.”

Specifics on the deal will likely be heard out in meetings of the State Loan and Investment Board. Currently, one piece of legislation – House Bill 222 – is weaving its way through the Legislature that, if passed, would exempt SLIB members from certain provisions of the state’s open meetings law, which could be used to investigate details of the purchase prior to pursuing it.

As things stand right now, there is a lot to learn. State officials still need to determine the land's earning potential and value. However, Gordon said in the press conference that most of the fact-finding will take place after the legislation needed to facilitate the deal – which leadership said has been in the works for roughly six months now – is passed.

As of Monday, the governors of Wyoming's neighboring states hadn't been notified of the potential deal, though officials were quick to note Wyoming already owns parcels of land located in other states.

There’s also the hurdle faced in the Legislature, who may see engaging in real estate speculation as outside the traditional scope of government.