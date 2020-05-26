State of Wyoming braces for $1.5 billion revenue decline

The pandemic of 2020 -- and 2021 -- might present the conditions needed to spur those discussions. Heading into this week's meeting of the Joint Revenue Committee, Tuesday and Wednesday's agenda included a number of previously failed tax proposals for discussion while advisers for Gov. Gordon -- who has long been reluctant to support new tax proposals without exhausting all possible reductions in spending -- said that "all options" are currently on the table.

Executive leadership

An answer to Wyoming's financial woes will likely require a strong response from both the executive and legislative branches.

Gordon's office has already taken on some initiative to adapt to the shifting sands beneath the state's economy, including implementing a program called Power Wyoming to help gauge the impacts different tax structures could have amid unprecedented declines in the state's energy sector.

Lawmakers on the Joint Revenue Committee, however, want more from his office, particularly after a budget session where Gordon supported only one, single proposal on the board: a lodging tax.

"We can't do it alone," Connolly said. "We need partnership with the governor's office to solve this problem."