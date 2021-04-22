State passes on internal GOP election fraud allegation

The Wyoming Secretary of State’s office will not pursue allegations of election fraud filed by a Uinta County man against the Wyoming Republican Party, arguing the alleged fraud is a local, not state, issue.

In an April 2 letter to the complainant, Jon Conrad, Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler said her office would not investigate an allegedly illegal vote. Conrad claimed the Uinta County GOP’s sitting leaders were allowed to vote for themselves in a closely contested election to the state central committee contrary to state law.

While members followed state party bylaws in the vote, Conrad contends, those bylaws were in direct conflict with Wyoming statutes, which dictate that only elected precinct men and women can vote in elections for county party leadership. None of the four sitting members of leadership, including the sitting party chairman, had been elected to precinct seats in last year’s Republican primaries, apparently disqualifying them from participating in their own re-election vote the following March, according to state law.

State law stipulates only members of the county central committee — defined in statute as “precinct committeemen and committeewomen elected in the county at the regular biennial primary election” — are allowed to vote.