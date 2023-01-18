State responds to possible loss of Indian Child Welfare Act

CHEYENNE — In the face of an upcoming U.S. Supreme Court decision that could unravel federal protections over the placement of Native American children in their tribal communities, lawmakers moved forward with a stopgap bill that would codify the law into state statute.

For more than 40 years, the federal Indian Child Welfare Act has helped prioritize the placement of Native American kids in foster care or adoption within their tribal communities. But that’s in jeopardy now that the U.S. Supreme Court might rule the 1978 act to be unconstitutional. The case bringing forward this question, Haadland v. Brackeen, centers around a Texan family trying to adopt a Navajo child and take custody of the child’s half sister.

If the high court does deem the law unconstitutional, Wyoming would be left without a statutory framework to keep the measure’s protections around the placement of Native American kids in place.

Senate File 94 is an attempt to at least temporarily fill that gap. It’s essentially a copy of the federal law, with minor changes that make it more consistent with the way Wyoming’s state statutes are written.

Before the start of the session, Wyoming’s Select Committee on Tribal Relations put its stamp of approval on a bill that would create a task force to look at the federal law and make recommendations on how the law could be customized to the state’s needs. That bill passed its first reading in a House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee on Wednesday morning.

The select committee didn’t consider a bill to codify the federal law into state statute during the interim. The timeline makes the codification a bit awkward. Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision isn’t likely coming until late spring, when this year’s legislative session will already be over, it’s kind of difficult to know ahead of time how the codification should be worded.

But Eastern Shoshone Business Council Vice Chairman Michael Ute, reading a statement on behalf of chairman John St. Clair at an interim committee meeting in October, said that the council thinks the approach of using a task force “is an attempt to drag this out and end up with no agreement on the context of the proposed legislation...”

“It seems that this committee is just passing the buck with a less than strong approach,” Ute read.

After hearing St. Clair’s testimony, committee member Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, who is Navajo, decided to go ahead and sponsor a bill to codify the federal law.

“This bill should serve as a companion bill to the ICWA Task Force bill — both are important,” she said in an email to the Star-Tribune at the time.

Ellis said at the Senate Labor, Health & Social Services meeting on Wednesday that both the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes approve of the codification bill. It passed unanimously.

