States, federal government renew Platte River agreement

While controversial throughout the 1990s – primarily because the depletion of water levels seen in the basin at the time put states at risk of violating the conditions of the Endangered Species Act – both the introduction of a new sense of regulatory certainty in the area as well as the tangible recovery of species in the region has given Burman confidence that the program has been a success, and exemplary of what state and local partnerships should look like.

“I think there’s always bumps along the road,” Burman said. “If you talk to folks back in the 1990s and early 2000s, I think there were a lot of concerns about this moving forward. But one of the things I did hear that isn’t always true in other places is that this program brought together partnerships – they promised to collaborate. They created a governance structure here that is different than in other places that’s innovative, that we’ve proved works. Yes, there are always concerns at the beginning, and there are always concerns about specific areas, but when we look back over the last 13 years, I think everyone will tell you this has been a big success.”

That ethos was echoed by Gov. Mark Gordon, who lauded the program’s success upon his renewed commitment to the agreement.

“The Platte River Recovery Implementation Program has brought together three states, environmental groups, water users, and two federal agencies to forge a common goal of balancing existing use with an eye towards recovery for four threatened and endangered species,” Gordon said in a statement. “This program has ensured that Wyoming continues existing water uses in the South and North Platte River Basins while making measurable contributions to species recovery.”

