States' rights and scrutiny of China: Cheney speaks to the Star-Tribune about coronavirus

Where governments in other countries have enacted strict, top-down shelter-in-place directives, the United States has deferred responsibility to the states, resulting in a patchwork of responses that have experienced varying degrees of success. While states like Washington have had success flattening the curve due to a slew of aggressive, shelter-in-place directives, others – like Georgia – have gone in the exact opposite direction, resulting in elevated rates of infection and the highest fatality rate for the virus in the country.

Asked if the federal government should get involved in similar situations, Cheney said the government had been proactive in making recommendations on what to do and providing back-end support to provide testing and facilitate the delivery of medical supplies. But that’s as far as the relationship should extend.

“The federal government can and has been effective at making very strong recommendations about what should be done,” she said Friday. “But, you know, our system recognizes that governors, at the end of the day, are in a much better position to make decisions that makes sense for individual states.”