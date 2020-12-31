Statewide food security organization looks to make Wyoming more sustainable

“Strong and resilient communities give me the most hope that all of our grandchildren will be able to survive — and perhaps even thrive — in the challenging future that we are leaving them,” Mike Selmer, a Laramie-based climate activist and chair of the coalition’s sustainability working group, told conference attendees earlier this month. “Those strong communities cannot exist without robust local food systems that are themselves resilient.”

This is particularly critical on the Wind River Reservation, home to some of the most vulnerable populations in the state. Rhonda Bowers, who chairs the coalition’s working group on Strong Native Communities, has been working within the coalition to begin formulating an effort to not only teach residents of the reservation what grows well and how to grow it, but to learn to cook with it as well — part of an effort to stem dietary problems that are exacerbated by a lack of access to fresh fruits and vegetables. (The drive from Crowheart — on the edge of the reservation — to the nearest supermarket, in Lander, is about 45 miles.)