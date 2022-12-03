Steep learning curve ahead for committees with new lawmakers

With a new slate of lawmakers, some Legislative committees are going to have a very steep learning curve going into the fast-approaching session.

Wyoming's Legislative Service Office released on Friday committee assignments for the upcoming session following caucus votes last month that decided Legislative leadership.

Speaker of the House nominee Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, and Senate president nominee Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, made the committee assignments. (Sommers and Driskill, as well as speaker pro tem nominee Clark Stith and Senate vice president nominee Dave Kinskey, both Republicans, still need to be officially voted in as Legislative leadership on the House and Senate floors. But that is considered mostly a formality.)

All committee chairmen are, unsurprisingly, previous members of the Legislature. The Judiciary, Appropriations and Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committees, arguably the most consequential panels in the Legislature, are mostly composed of senior lawmakers too.

Turnover

The House corporations committee, as well as the Labor, Health and Social Services panel, will likely have the sharpest learning curve going into the Legislative session.

House corporations had a lot of turnover in the midterms. Five members lost their races. Three didn't run for reelection.

Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, and Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, both previous corporations members, will remain on the committee's Senate side. They'll be joined by other experienced members of the Legislature: Casper Republicans Sens. Bill Landen and Charles Scott, along with member-elect Sen. Eric Barlow, a Gillette Republican who was the last speaker of the House.

None of the previous members will remain on the committee's House side. But most of the new members -- except for Republican members-elect Forrest Chadwick and Cody Wylie -- are lawmakers with experience serving in the Legislature.

Six out of the nine members on the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, which will be chaired by Cheyenne Republican Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, are new lawmakers.

This is also the first time Zwonitzer, who's second in seniority in the House and previously chaired the corporations committee, will be on labor and health.

"I'm happy to take a challenge," Zwonitzer, who volunteered to head the committee, said. "I've been kind of engaged in the same four election issue controversies on corporations, and I look forward to going somewhere where I think I can make a greater difference for the next few years."

Opposing views

The committee composition on the House side represents "some pretty interesting extremes," in Zwonitzer's words.

Some of the incoming lawmakers on the committee, like Republicans Sarah Penn, Tamara Trujillo and Jeanette Ward, are adamantly against abortion for instance, an issue that's almost certain to come up during the session. On the other end of the spectrum, Rep. Mike Yin, the only Democrat on the committee, has consistently voted against expanding restrictions around abortion. The committee will represent a wide array of views on Medicaid expansion and general health care spending too.

"I think it's going to be healthy for the state to engage in those conversations from a wide range of opinion," Zwonitzer said.

There are a couple new lawmakers on the House labor and health committee -- Republican members-elect Ken Clouston, a physical therapist, and Penn, a nurse -- who have a health care background. Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, served on the House labor and health committee in 2019 and 2020.

Having a lot of new members on a committee can be a challenge. "It's like the Wild Wild West," Gail Symons, a Sheridan-based politico and owner of the nonpartisan blog Civics307, said. "They don't know enough of protocol, they don't know enough of how things run."

That can result in the chairman using up a lot of time "wrangling the pack," in Symons' words. She said fewer bills typically pass out of committees that have a lot of new members, partly for that reason.

"The major responsibility among the senior members in the House is to mentor the freshmen and try to get them up to speed as quick as possible," Zwonitzer said.

Sen. Fred Baldwin, a senior lawmaker and physician assistant, will chair the labor and health committee on the Senate side, which consists only of lawmakers who have served in the Legislature before.

Voting block?

The Senate Education Committee, which will be chaired by longtime senator, is made up of a block of lawmakers who are likely to vote in a similar fashion on education bills, with Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, being the exception.

That composition will probably favor some of the controversial bills that came up in the last Legislative session but failed to make it into law.

Take for example the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, a bill sponsored by Evanston Republican Sen. Wendy Schuler that was meant to bar transgender students from competing on female school sports teams. Scott, as well as fellow education committee members Sens. Bo Biteman and Cheri Steinmetz, both Republicans, voted in favor of the bill.

Schuler told the Star-Tribune in a text on Friday that she plans to bring the bill back "with a few tweaks."

Some version of a bill similar to the Civics Transparency Act, sponsored by Senate president nominee Driskill, could also come up again.

That bill would have required schools to list all their teaching materials on a publicly accessible website. Though Driskill maintained that the legislation was solely meant to increase transparency, former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow linked the bill to concerns about critical race theory in public education. (Critical race theory isn't taught in Wyoming schools.)

Scott, Biteman and Steinmetz also voted in favor of that bill.

Driskill said in a text to the Star-Tribune said that he himself doesn't plan to bring the civics transparency bill back. But another lawmaker could.

The Legislative session starts Jan. 10.