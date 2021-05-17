Study: Wyoming residents can afford more taxes

Like other energy-dependent states, Wyoming experienced some of the slowest GDP growth rates in the nation over the last decade, Colsch said, evidence that low taxes don’t necessarily equate to economic growth.

“In our view, there is capacity for Wyoming citizens to bear a higher tax burden,” Colsch said.

The state’s earning potential is significant, Colsch continued. By adopting South Dakota’s tax structure, Wyoming could generate approximately $1.1 billion in additional revenues per year. If it went “full socialist” and adopted the maximum tax rate for property tax, sales tax, fuel tax and others, Colsch said, the state could generate even higher revenues.

Some committee members expressed skepticism that raising taxes is the correct route forward. Sen. Tom James (R-Rock Springs) noted the state’s high level of public sector employment.

“If we really wanted to look at raising revenue, would we not want to look to encourage private-sector businesses to come to Wyoming instead of raising taxes, since that’s where the revenue comes from?” James asked.