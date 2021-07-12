Susan Gore says spying story is 'disinformation'

Susan Gore, a wealthy conservative donor and founder of the Wyoming Liberty Group, broke her silence Monday regarding accusations she funded a political spying operation, stating the allegations amounted to “disinformation.”

“This is much ado about nothing — like a hamburger that makes your mouth water, but when you pick it up for a bite, you discover that the bun is empty,” she wrote in a statement. “It’s a nothingburger.”

In late June, The New York Times reported that two conservative operatives, Sofia LaRocca and Beau Maier, posed as progressive donors to infiltrate Wyoming’s liberal and moderate Republican circles and gather information. The article stated Gore, an heiress to the Gore-Tex fortune, funded the effort.

After the New York Times article was published, two state lawmakers and one former representative told the Star-Tribune they were subjects of the spying operation.

Gore did not comment to the New York Times. But on Monday, she released a statement titled “New York Journalists Sow DISINFORMATION in Wyoming.”