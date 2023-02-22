CHEYENNE — After a nearly two-week hang up in the Senate, the most ambitious abortion restriction bill the Wyoming Legislature has ever considered is back on track again.

Senate President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, referred the "Life is a Human Right" bill on Wednesday to the Senate Agriculture Committee, where it's very likely to receive an affirmative vote. Three of the five members of the committee are cosponsors of the bill.

The bill would have likely faced more skepticism if it had been sent to the Senate's Health Committee.

As the Senate president, Driskill is responsible for assigning bills to committees. Without his referral, bills can automatically die if they miss cutoff dates.

The “Life is a Human Right” act, sponsored by Cody Republican Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams and 36 lawmakers from the House and Senate, would go further than the abortion trigger ban that’s already on the books, erasing rape and incest exemptions and attempting to assert legislative authority in courts.

The proposed legislation draws on lessons learned so far in the ongoing litigation challenging the constitutionality of last year's abortion trigger ban, which went into effect briefly before being blocked by a state judge. For now, abortions remain legal in Wyoming.

On Friday, Driskill told reporters that he was still weighing whether or not to let the bill proceed, citing questions around the bill's legality and constituents' concerns about the proposed legislation's erasure of rape and incest exemptions.

House Bill 152 includes a number of unusual characteristics that some lawmakers, including several who voted in favor of last year's abortion trigger ban, have argued would infringe on separation-of-powers principles.

Its “findings and purposes” section, for example, makes interpretations of the Wyoming Constitution, a job that’s reserved for courts. And it would give the sponsor and cosponsors of the bill, by joint resolution, power to intervene in potential court cases challenging the legislation.

"I do think [the courts] don’t like when we write legislation that’s reactive to what’s in court presently, and we’ve traditionally killed every bill that does that," Driskill said on Friday.

By then, the bill hadn't moved since clearing the House more than a week before in a 46-16 vote.

With Friday's cutoff for bills to make it out of committee in their second chamber fast approaching, House Majority Floor Leader Rep. Chip Neiman, a cosponsor of the bill, said that he and Rodriguez-Williams decided to approach Driskill in the hopes of providing information and persuading him to allow the bill to proceed.

On Tuesday, Driskill again met with sponsors of the bill as well as Frederick Harrison, a Wyoming attorney who helped draft the legislation and who represents the anti-abortion group Wyoming Right to Life. Harrison, a former lawmaker, told the Star-Tribune that he couldn't disclose what they discussed in the meeting.

Driskill said in a text to the Star-Tribune on Wednesday that he "worked hard with the bill sponsors," though when asked if the sponsors and the lawyers they have been consulting were able to answer his questions and concerns about the bill's legality, he answered with a simple "No."

Abortion-related bill are typically referred to the Labor, Health and Social Services Committees. It's unusual for abortion bills to be referred to the agriculture committee, but it's not unprecedented. In 2017, then-Senate President Eli Bebout referred two abortion bills to the Senate Agriculture Committee, prompting the Wyoming Democratic Party executive director at the time to question the motives and optics behind doing so.

“I have not spoken to the Senate president yet, but the clear message that seems to be resonating around the Capitol is, are women livestock?” Aimee Van Cleave, then-executive director of the Wyoming Democratic Party, said.

Driskill said in a text that the Senate Agriculture Committee requested the bill be referred there.

The committee's chairman, Lingle Republican Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, is a cosponsor of the "Life is a Human Right" bill. Driskill noted that Steinmetz "has worked closely with the bill sponsors."

This story has been updated.

