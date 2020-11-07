Sweetwater County, a reliable stronghold for Democrats, falls to conservatives in devastating election for Wyoming Democrats

Conservative candidates achieved a clean sweep of Sweetwater County’s state legislative races on Tuesday night, obliterating decades of Democratic control in a district that has grown increasingly conservative in recent years.
In House District 39, popular Democratic Rep. Stan Blake was defeated by Libertarian Marshall Burt by nine points after 14 years in office. Retiring Democrat Rep. John Freeman’s seat in House District 60 — where Republicans have consistently lost by double-digit margins — flipped to Republican control for the first time in years.
And Senate District 12, currently held by first-term Democrat Rock Springs Sen. Liisa Anselmi-Dalton, flipped back to Republican control Tuesday night after decades in blue hands. Her opponent, John Kolb, received thousands of dollars in support from a number of major GOP donors around Wyoming. That race would ultimately be labeled a signature win for Republicans in what turned out to be a veritable red wave across Wyoming Tuesday night.
It was also true validation for conservative politics in Sweetwater County, a traditional stronghold for union Democrats that has gradually grown redder since Republicans first achieved a majority of the electorate in 2010.
Though current Republican Sen. Tom James, R-Rock Springs, managed to flip a safe Democratic district against former Democratic Rep. John Hastert, he only did so with the involvement of independent candidate Ted Barney, who attracted nearly 16% of the vote that year. But that year, Republicans also managed to win the county clerk’s office and achieved a number of local victories that showed momentum in their favor.
“We didn’t know for sure how things would go,” said Elizabeth Bingham, current chair of the Sweetwater County Republican Party.
Though the district has continued to produce Democratic lawmakers over the last decade, it was likely the reelection campaign for President Donald Trump that ultimately benefited GOP candidates down the ticket, Bingham said. Statewide, voter turnout increased by 4% over what it was in 2016, helping Republican candidates for the presidency and the U.S. Senate improve their performance in Wyoming by a similar margin in their respective races.
Sweetwater County Clerk Cindy Lane said her office’s elections division quickly ran through 10,000 voter registration forms for new voters on Election Day. While nearly 700 fewer voters ultimately participating in this year’s elections in Sweetwater County compared to 2016, Bingham said she believes the state of national politics ultimately compelled voters to support conservative candidates this cycle. She noted Anselmi-Dalton and Blake’s relatively conservative voting records as signs the county was shifting directions politically.
“In Sweetwater County, whether you’re Republican or Democrat, everyone gets along very well,” she said. “Half the time, it’s hard to tell the difference whether you’re Republican or Democrat. What’s happened on the national level is what’s made the change. We’ve had crossover voting to build the count in Republican primaries, but there’s also a lot of people who simply changed parties and cannot agree with what is going on in the national Democratic Party platform and how far left it’s gone.”
The losses in Sweetwater County cap what ended up being a disastrous night for Democrats in Wyoming. In all, three incumbents lost their seats in the statehouse, while a longtime Democratically held district falling to a Republican in an open-seat contest. The party also suffered significant scares in Fremont County, where Democratic incumbent Rep. Andi Clifford came dangerously close to losing her seat and Kevin Wilson, an upstart political newcomer in a district that had been trending blue in recent years, lost to Republican incumbent Lloyd Larsen by a double-digit margin.
While Wyoming Democratic Party spokesperson Nina Hebert acknowledged a large share of the support garnered by local Republicans in their races likely came from the fervent support that Trump received across Wyoming on Tuesday, she argued that some of that turnout was prompted by the strength of the candidates the party ran.
Though Democrats ultimately lost numbers in the Legislature this year, Hebert noted a number of close contests run by Democrats in traditionally red seats in Cheyenne, like Marcie Kindred’s narrow loss to Rep. Bob Nicholas in House District 8. She also pointed to unusually aggressive campaigning by local Republican committees as well as U.S. Senate candidate Cynthia Lummis — not to mention high levels of GOP spending in local races — as signs of the Democratic Party’s increasing credibility in those districts.
The evening was also not without its victories for the Democrats. After going for Trump in 2016, Albany County flipped to support Democratic nominee Joe Biden in this year’s presidential race while, down ballot, Democrats won 48 of the 85 races they competed in around the state.
“For once, getting to see the GOP work for what they got and consider whether voters thought they might actually be the best person for the job and be scared enough to put in the effort … that’s really telling about where the actual momentum shifted when we take the ‘Trump bump’ out of the equation,” Hebert said.
Meanwhile, progressives in Laramie won a number of significant victories Tuesday night. While it appears Democrats could succeed in flipping the county commission, Democrats managed to sweep the City Council and hold off a strong Republican challenge to Democratic nominee Karlee Provenza, whose election to the Wyoming House of Representatives gives Wyoming one of its most progressive legislators in recent memory.
Hebert said Laramie County — and Cheyenne — appears to be on track for a similar shift to occur within the next decade.
"We're looking for a fight," Hebert said. "We've got one in Laramie County. And they know it."
