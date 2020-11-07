Sweetwater County, a reliable stronghold for Democrats, falls to conservatives in devastating election for Wyoming Democrats

The evening was also not without its victories for the Democrats. After going for Trump in 2016, Albany County flipped to support Democratic nominee Joe Biden in this year’s presidential race while, down ballot, Democrats won 48 of the 85 races they competed in around the state.

“For once, getting to see the GOP work for what they got and consider whether voters thought they might actually be the best person for the job and be scared enough to put in the effort … that’s really telling about where the actual momentum shifted when we take the ‘Trump bump’ out of the equation,” Hebert said.

Meanwhile, progressives in Laramie won a number of significant victories Tuesday night. While it appears Democrats could succeed in flipping the county commission, Democrats managed to sweep the City Council and hold off a strong Republican challenge to Democratic nominee Karlee Provenza, whose election to the Wyoming House of Representatives gives Wyoming one of its most progressive legislators in recent memory.

Hebert said Laramie County — and Cheyenne — appears to be on track for a similar shift to occur within the next decade.

"We're looking for a fight," Hebert said. "We've got one in Laramie County. And they know it."

