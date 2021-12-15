Talks underway to hold Trump rally in Casper

Casper's Ford Wyoming Center is being considered as an option for former President Donald Trump's possible 2022 Wyoming rally, though nothing is decided yet.

The venue can hold over 8,000 people, making it the largest in Wyoming. It's expected Trump would attract a large crowd. He remains deeply popular here, polling shows.

"We’ll make it happen if they want to come," said Brad Murphy, general manager of the Ford Wyoming Center.

The rally would mark Trump's first visit to the Equality State and comes as he works to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, who voted to impeach him and remains one of his most vocal critics from the right. Trump is expected to campaign for lawyer Harriet Hageman, his pick to challenge Cheney in August's Republican primary.

Murphy said he was first approached about the rally in late spring. Right now, his venue has Memorial Day weekend blocked off as possible dates for the rally.

Nothing has been paid for yet, and Murphy could not offer cost estimates. So far, all the venue has are holds on the weekend dates.

But talks to have the rally in Cheyenne are also underway.

"We are busy fighting with other cities because we want [Trump]," said Max Jacobson, the Casper woman in charge of the rally logistics. "I'm like, 'Hell no, we need him in Casper, we're centrally located.'"

Jacobson calls herself the "Chairman of bringing Trump to Wyoming."

In the 2020 and the 2016 general election, Wyoming voted for Trump at a higher rate than any other state, with 69.9% support in 2020 and 68.2% in 2016.

Despite the overwhelming backing for the former president in the Equality State, Trump has never visited Wyoming in a political capacity.

This may be because the Trump campaign didn't see a need to visit -- Wyoming has a deep red history and only accounts for three of the 538 electoral college votes. That means it rarely draws presidential candidates -- unless there is a tight primary. That's what happened in 2008, when then Democratic hopefuls Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton visited the state.

Holding Trump's first Wyoming visit and rally at the events center would "validate our position as far as a facility in the state of Wyoming,” Murphy said.

The Ford Wyoming Center brings roughly $25 million dollars to Casper annually, $13.9 million of which comes from high school sports and the College National Finals Rodeo, according to data presented at Tuesday's Casper City Council meeting.

The prominence of the venue is immediately apparent: It has a bright red roof and sits atop a steep hill overlooking downtown Casper.

"I really think Casper needs this," Jacobson said. "It would be a heck of a venue."

