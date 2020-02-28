Ten Wyoming airports get federal grants
Ten Wyoming airports get federal grants

Airport

Two workers leave the ramp after overseeing a United Express flight at Casper/Natrona County International Airport last December. The airport is one of ten in Wyoming that will receive safety and infrastructure grant money.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

EVANSTON (WNE) — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced last week that the U.S. Department of Transportation will award $7.2 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants to 10 airports in Wyoming.

This investment in Wyoming’s airports is part of a $520.5 million national investment in America’s airports that was announced recently by Secretary Chao.

The airports receiving Airport Improvement Program grants in Wyoming include:

Evanston-Uinta County Burns Field — $317,429 to fund rebuilding an apron.

Casper/Natrona County International Airport — two separate grants, one for $253,911 to fund renovating and expanding a snow removal equipment building and another for $850,000 to fund the purchase of snow removal equipment.

Yellowstone Regional Airport — $1,441,029 to fund building an access road and building/ improving a parking lot.

Dixon Airport — $183,000 to fund runway repairs.

Jackson Hole Airport — $2,764,003 to fund repairing an access road.

Pine Bluffs Municipal Airport— $181,865 to fund construction of a terminal building and building/improving a hanger.

Powell Municipal Airport — $621,390 to fund building a taxiway.

Riverton Regional Airport — two separate grants, one for $150,000 to purchase or repair an emergency generator and a second for $200,000 to fund repairing a taxiway.

Hot Springs County Airport — $169,386 to fund a new airport master plan or study.

Worland Municipal Airport — $155,867 to fund widening a taxiway.

