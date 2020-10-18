Some things are easy to predict in Wyoming politics.

The liberal enclaves of Jackson and Laramie will continue to favor Democrats, despite Wyoming’s deep red reputation. Natrona County, home to a robust and influential conservative establishment, will continue to elect Republicans under the local, “big tent” tradition. And towns such as Gillette, as conservative as any over the past decade, will reliably produce the furthest right-leaning members of the Wyoming Legislature.

Some districts in Wyoming are not so typecast, however. Republican Sen. Tom James, R-Rock Springs, managed a surprising upset of former Senate Minority Leader John Hastert in a traditionally blue district two years ago, while Republican Lloyd Larsen has seen his cushion narrowing in Fremont County to successive, Democratic opponents.

Though some districts are similarly in play, most of this year’s competitive races happen to be in one place: Cheyenne.

From the Avenues neighborhood to the sprawling subdivisions that skirt the city, Democrats and Republicans alike see a potential victory in almost every statehouse district in Cheyenne. For the Democrats, Senate Republicans Anthony Bouchard and Affie Ellis – who flipped her seat from Democratic control in the 2016 elections – have become the ripest targets as they go up against upstart nonprofit owner Britney Wallesch and longtime Democratic lawmaker James Byrd, respectively.

Meanwhile in the House, Republican Rep. Jared Olsen – who seized his seat in an upset win against former House Minority Leader Mary Throne – has seen his seat targeted by public health professional and PhD candidate Amy Spieker, while Rep. Bob Nicholas, a co-chair of the powerful Joint Appropriations Committee, faces down a challenge from local realtor Marci Kindred.

Republican incumbents Clarence Styvar and Bill Henderson also face challenges this year, putting their records up against former lawmaker Lee Filer and political newcomer Rebecca Fields, who has staked her campaign on support for labor rights and public education in what has long been considered a “purple” district.

“One of the reasons I think these candidates are going can be successful is not just because some of them appeal to a broader sort of segment,” said Laramie County Democratic Party chairman Ben Rowland. “It’s because they’re incredibly qualified people. They’re incredibly talented, very likable and very smart people across the board.”

But Republicans see opportunity this year as well, optimistic with the potential to flip a seat now held by Democrat Sara Burlingame (who won her seat by fewer than 75 votes in 2018) to Republican John Romero Martinez, a perennial statehouse candidate who lost in the primaries two years ago. The state Republican Party has targeted the seat and pumped some dollars into it, while at the county level, local Republican officials have invested money for mailers and other marketing materials.

“I think it’s looking a lot different for him than his previous election cycles,” said Laramie County GOP chairwoman Dani Olsen. “He’s going to be benefiting from the coattail effects of Donald Trump and, in addition to that, he’s a lot more organized and prepared than he was last time.”

With strong numbers behind them – and holding down 14 out of the county’s 15 seats in the 90-member legislature – Republicans are confident they’ll hold the line. That’s particularly the case in a county where Republicans outnumber Democrats three to one, and where Trump voters — of which Laramie County has plenty — tend to vote Republican all the way down the ticket.

“I don’t think there’s gonna be any change this year,” said Tom Jones, a former Republican lawmaker from Park County and a 2014 candidate for a House seat currently held by Rep. Jim Blackburn. “Yeah, there are some good candidates out there, but they’re running in strong Republican districts against strong Republican candidates.”

The battle for Cheyenne

It’s been said that Wyoming is one of the cheapest places in the country to run a political campaign. Some lawmakers around the state, until recently, could win races without spending a dime. Even today, most statehouse campaigns can be run on less than $5,000.

But most campaigns aren’t the Wallesch campaign.

According to internal numbers released by the campaign last week, Wallesch has raised approximately $70,000 in total campaign contributions from more than 200 donors, making her one of the most well-funded legislative candidates in Wyoming history.

She has also run one of the state’s most active campaigns against one of the state’s most-polarizing lawmakers in Anthony Bouchard, who has attracted the ire of many members of his own party for his ties to the lobbyist group Wyoming Gun Owners, which has run aggressive attack campaigns against a number of incumbent Republican lawmakers this cycle.

While Bouchard narrowly slipped into office in the 2016 elections, he won his primary election against the well-funded and widely supported institutional pick in Erin Johnson over the summer by four points: a powerful demonstration of the district’s conservative leanings.

But with nearly 2,000 Johnson voters in the wings – and a large number of moderate independents and Democrats waiting to vote in one of the most critical presidential elections in history – Wallesch believes this is the year the district finally flips. That confidence hasn’t been diminished by an aggressive attack campaign by the Wyoming Gun Owners and the Wyoming Republican Party that has painted her as an anti-gun radical with “radical left ideals” that do not represent Wyoming.

In a text message, Republican Rep. Jared Olsen said that while the data is often difficult to discern, registration numbers can often be a strong indicator of whether a Democratic campaign is a viable one. If the ratio is two Republicans for every Democrat, for example, a Democrat might have a chance. If the ratio skews more heavily – at a four-to-one or five-to-one ratio – an upset is unlikely.

“Of course, same-day registration for Trump or Biden could change everything in those districts,” he added

That could be an uphill battle for Wallesch. While some Republicans around the state have emerged to support Wallesch, the Laramie County GOP remains confident that most Johnson voters will ultimately gravitate toward Bouchard, citing the lack of an endorsement from Johnson as a sign Senate District 6 will remain in Republican hands.

But Wallesch said beyond the numbers or partisan leanings, she hopes that people recognize her for who she actually is: a real Wyomingite, with the character needed to move the state forward.

“I legitimately grew up in Cheyenne,” she said in an interview last week. “I’ve raised my family here, I’ve started a business here, and all of those things that have helped to shape me are a result of the culture and forces at work in our community. I’ve just got to kind of show up in the package that I have without having to fit into anybody’s mold.”

“I don’t think anybody understands exactly what it’s going to take to get us back on track as a state,” she added. “But they understand the kind of character it’s going to take to have those conversations.

Could Democrats do it?

Some districts, by the conventional knowledge, are off limits to Democratic hopefuls. The more rural districts on Cheyenne’s outskirts held by Bouchard and Styvar, for example, involve a lot of real estate and a large number of disparate, Republican voters, along with intangible land use issues that Jones, the former Republican lawmaker, says make the district stubbornly conservative.

As more rural districts around the state have shown a movement to the right in this year’s primaries, Jones expects many of those loyalties to hold steady for Cheyenne’s Republican incumbents, even against strong contenders from the left side of the ticket.

“The far-right has the ability to turn the numbers out for sure,” he said in an interview last week. “When they vote, they all vote.”

However, even the reddest districts can defy expectations.

When former lawmaker Lori Garrison, a Democrat, decided to run for office in the deep-red House District 8 in 2006, she did so to win, but with the acknowledgement that the odds were stacked against her. Her district, held by former state health officer Larry Meuli, went uncontested in the previous election after a tough challenge in the Republican primary. The election before that, Meuli held off a Democratic challenge by nearly 400 votes in a year Wyoming elected a Democrat to the governor’s office.

“People kind of thought that a Democrat couldn’t win that seat,” she said in an interview with the Star-Tribune last week. “It was really just to get my name out there, not thinking I would win. Yes, you work hard, and you want to win, but when you looked at the numbers, you thought, ‘Well this probably can’t happen, because every Democrat that challenged this seat before me had lost.’”

Facing off against Meuli in the general election, Garrison – then named Millin – kept her expectations low. She ran on a pro-woman message and became one of the first-ever statehouse candidates in Wyoming to run advertisements on local television. She also tried something that, up until that point, had never been done before in District 8.

She knocked on doors.

“It was amazing how when I would go to doors, they didn’t even know who their representative was,” she said.

When the final results came in that November, Garrison – to her surprise – was declared victorious. She did it by nine votes.

“Even though I was a Democrat, they were willing to support me because I cared enough to come out, talk to them, give them my phone number,” she said. “I was willing to communicate.”

