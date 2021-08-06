The latest: Enzi memorial

A memorial for Sen. Mike Enzi, who died last month after suffering a broken neck in a bicycle crash, is happening today in Gillette. Here's the latest from the ceremony.
2:52 p.m.
The ceremony concludes with a prayer, presentation of the flag, "Taps," and a 21-gun salute. Finally, people sing, "God Bless America."
2:20 p.m.
Brad Enzi, the late senator's son and the person who first announced that his father was seriously hurt in the bike crash, also spoke at the ceremony. He touched on Enzi's relationship with his wife, Diana.
Brad Enzi on his father’s relationship with his mother Diana “His best friend and confidant... you were his greatest treasure”— Wyo Outreach (@OutreachWyo) August 6, 2021
1:59 p.m.
Enzi's two daughters have both spoken at the ceremony. One related that her dad never asked for gifts on holidays, instead telling his children to write down a memory on a piece of paper and give it to him. The other mentioned the senator's passion for infomericals.
1:36 p.m.
We already knew that Wyoming's congressional delegation (Sens. Barrasso and Lummis, Rep. Cheney) would be attending, as would Gov. Mark Gordon. But several of Enzi's former colleagues in the Senate also flew in for the service including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Joe Manchin, D-W.V.
12:13 p.m.
The memorial is being held at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center. An hour before the event was set to begin, the line to get inside was already out the door.
An hour from the start, the line to get in is already out the door. pic.twitter.com/N9jePwUHdF— Vic Eavis (@Victoria_Eavis) August 6, 2021
