The latest: Enzi memorial

A memorial for Sen. Mike Enzi, who died last month after suffering a broken neck in a bicycle crash, is happening today in Gillette. Here's the latest from the ceremony.

2:52 p.m.

The ceremony concludes with a prayer, presentation of the flag, "Taps," and a 21-gun salute. Finally, people sing, "God Bless America."

2:20 p.m.

Brad Enzi, the late senator's son and the person who first announced that his father was seriously hurt in the bike crash, also spoke at the ceremony. He touched on Enzi's relationship with his wife, Diana.

1:59 p.m.

Enzi's two daughters have both spoken at the ceremony. One related that her dad never asked for gifts on holidays, instead telling his children to write down a memory on a piece of paper and give it to him. The other mentioned the senator's passion for infomericals.

1:36 p.m.