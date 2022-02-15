The Latest from the Wyoming Legislature: Day 2

The Wyoming Legislature convened Monday for the start of its budget session, which takes place every two years. Along with adopting a new budget, lawmakers this year must decide how to spend a half billion dollars in relief aid. They're also required to redraw the state's legislative districts in light of population changes.

11:10 a.m.

A bill restricting vaccination rules that originated in the special session made it past the introductory vote Tuesday.

The measure is a less severe version of House Bill 1006, which failed in last year’s special session and was intended to fight back against federal vaccine mandates.

The bill was reworked in an attempt to comply with federal law following developments that happened after the special session.

House Bill 32 would require health care facilities, governmental entities and providers of “essential services” to offer accommodations to people who are unable or unwilling to provide proof of immunization. It would also outlaw COVID-19 vaccine requirements in Wyoming schools for the next five years and make requiring immunization as a condition of employment “a discriminatory or unfair employment practice.”

For starters, the bill requires health care facilities to provide a “reasonable accommodation” to “any person seeking to visit a patient or resident of the health care facility if the person is unable or unwilling to provide proof of immunization,” the bill reads. Reasonable accommodations are often associated with protections for people with disabilities. For example, an employer might have to provide a desk that a worker who uses a wheelchair could use to perform their job.

The prime sponsor of the bill Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Evanston, argued on the House floor that this bill would handle disease vaccination "broadly now, as opposed to holding a special session for the disease of the year."

Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, spoke in opposition to the bill, stating that it's anti-business, "upends decades" of vaccination public health policy and may still violate federal law.

“I not trying to put employers in a nutcracker between state law and federal law,” Wilson previously told the Star-Tribune. She reiterated that point Tuesday on the House floor.

The bill passed the two-thirds introduction vote 45-15. All seven Democrats voted against it.

9 a.m.

The Senate Appropriations Committee met Tuesday morning to discuss three budget bills, and the lack of funding to build out the state’s suicide hotline came up once again.

Gov. Mark Gordon recommended $7 million be appropriated towards staffing Wyoming’s two suicide hotlines 24/7, but the Joint Appropriations Committee axed that recommendation entirely.

Wyoming had the highest suicide rate in the nation in 2019 (2020 numbers have not been released yet) and is the only state left without a fully staffed hotline.

Gordon advisor Renny MacKay spoke before the committee for a few minutes Tuesday, and he dedicated that time to reiterating that the governor “cares a lot about” funding the hotline, adding that he hopes the committee will reconsider their decision to cut the allocation.

Gordon also mentioned the importance of this money in his State of State address Monday.

“Suicide sadly remains an all too frequent event, especially for our veterans,” Gordon said. “I ask you to consider using American Rescue Plan dollars to do more in our fight against suicide.”

The governor’s office is not the only group pushing the Appropriations Committee to reconsider.

Some may argue the hotline is not effective or not worth a $7 million investment, but Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers, disagrees.

“It’s a really important piece in the mental health continuum,” she told the Star-Tribune.

In mid-July, people in all states will be able to call the number “9-8-8” as a suicide hotline, much like calling 911. Without a fully staffed center and the money to educate the population, Wyoming won’t be able to fully utilize the number, Summerville said.

Fifty percent of the calls come in during off hours and the hotlines get 350 to 400 calls per month. Since the hotlines were launched in 2020, 16 lives have been saved while people were in the process of the act, Summerville testified.

The Appropriations Committee acknowledged the severity of the issue, but they’re still skeptical that $7 million towards the hotline is the best use of the funds.

“I get emails that state outright that I don’t care about suicide,” said Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, adding that his family has personally been touched by suicide. “I appreciate the seriousness of the issue, I was just given zero guidance as to what $7 million would do.”

Summerville said she would have more information in the next 24 hours.

