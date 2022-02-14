The Latest: Wyoming Legislature Day 1

The Wyoming Legislature convened Monday for the start of its budget session, which takes place every two years. Along with adopting a new budget, lawmakers this year must decide how to spend a half billion dollars in relief aid. They're also required to redraw the state's legislative districts in light of population changes.

Here's the latest from the Star-Tribune's team of reporters:

2:00 p.m.

The House of Representatives convened its first floor session and cut nine bills from the package of bills being considered.

Those bills can still come back on their own, but they will still require a two-thirds majority to be introduced.

The package of bills also needs a two-thirds majority to be introduced. Grouping multiple bills together is a way of expediting the process. All 59 lawmakers present voted to move forward with the package.

That said, each bill in the package is then reconsidered and lawmakers have a chance to change their votes from “aye” to “no.”

If enough lawmakers change their votes, that the bill falls below that two-thirds threshold, the bill dies. The process of changing one’s vote does not leave room for debate.

Essentially, this process is a way of killing bills without debating them.

One bill almost died this way Monday when 15 lawmakers changed their votes.

Speaker of the House Eric Barlow then assigned each bill on the table today to committees. The House committees will hear the bills and vote on whether they will go back to the House as a whole.

1:48 p.m.

Cheyenne Rep. Dan Zwonitzer was served with a lawsuit in the Capitol rotunda Monday in connection with residency allegations that have been swirling since January. The suit comes the day before the House of Representatives is set to address the matter.

At a recent GOP State Central Committee meeting, Carbon County GOP chairman Joey Correnti raised concerns that Zwonitzer may no longer reside in the district he was elected to represent. If that’s the case, that creates a vacancy for his seat, per statute.

Three Republican precinct committeepeople that Zwonitzer represents are now suing him for his addresses. Zwonitzer told the Star-Tribune that they did not reach out to him for his addresses before filing the suit.

12:45 p.m.

Dozens of people threw on yellow t-shirts over their regular clothing and gathered outside the Capitol building Monday in an effort to expand medicaid in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Legislature is once again considering a bill that would expand who can have access to medicaid in the state. The Equality State is one of only 12 states that have not yet expanded the program. This is an effort that has been years in the making, but the legislative route was first taken around a decade ago, after the ability to expand medicaid was granted to states under the Affordable Care Act.

As it stands, medicaid covers pregnant women and low income kids in Wyoming. Expansion would open it up to adults who make under a certain income, thereby providing healthcare to roughly 18,000 to 25,000 Wyomingites, multiple parties have estimated.

The state of Medicaid expansion in Wyoming looks a little different this time around.

Since the last legislative session, multiple surveys have been conducted and released that show that there is widespread support among Wyomingites for expanding medicaid. Additionally, a new federal bonus would save the state $34 million over the next two years, a development that swayed some longtime opponents.

The medicaid expansion bill made it through the house last session, and that’s the farthest it’s gotten.

Jan Cartwright, executive director of the Wyoming Primary Care Association, said that proponents of expanding the program are “eternally optimistic.”

From conversations with lawmakers, Cartwright said she expects some “friendly amendments” to the draft in committee, but nothing substantial.

While other states have expanded medicaid via ballot initiatives, Wyoming must take a legislative approach. The crowd and speakers consisted of lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.

“No longer will a few people keep us from having Medicaid expansion in Wyoming,” Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, said to the crowd.

Case proposed that if the medicaid expansion bill is not looking like it will be successful, they may be able to expand it via the budget. They also tried to do this last budget session, Case said.

Opponents worry that the savings from the federal government won't last after two years and have their concerns over “socialized medicine.”

“We have to leave it in the hands of the Legislature and hope for the best,” Cartwright said.

12:31 p.m.

Following the governor's State of the State this morning, Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox spoke to lawmakers in her State of the Judiciary address.

Fox said that while the judicial branch has weathered the pandemic well so far, recent budget cuts have eliminated some key administrative positions and stretched remaining workers thin.

Those workers are also underpaid, Fox said in support of the governor's proposed raises for state employees. They've lost good people to the private sector, as they seek better pay.

Fox also voiced support for a proposal to add three district court judges and their support staff across the state, sponsored by the Joint Judiciary Committee. That would cost $1.2 million over three years if passed.

11:32 a.m.

The 66th Wyoming Legislature is underway.

The 2022 budget session kicked off Monday with a full gallery in the House of Representatives, photographers swarming and the senators packed in with their House colleagues on the floor. As Gov. Mark Gordon and First Lady Jennie Gordon were escorted in by legislative leadership, they received a lengthy applause.

As is tradition, Gordon started the legislative session with the State of the State address. His first words were dedicated to remembering Sen. Mike Enzi and state Sen. Leland Christensen. Enzi, one of the longest serving Wyoming senators, died last year following a bicycle accident. Christensen died recently from COVID-19 complications, after he contacted the virus while undergoing chemotherapy.

The governor then went on to touch on all of the largest issues at hand: budget proposals, energy, national security, federal COVID-19 mandates, the Biden administration, high rates of inflation, agriculture, tourism and suicide.

“Suicide sadly remains an all too frequent event, especially for our veterans,” his speech read. “I ask you to consider using American Rescue Plan dollars to do more in our fight against suicide

In his budget proposal to the Joint Appropriations Committee, Gordon recommended roughly $7 million be put toward running the state’s suicide hotline 24/7. The Appropriations Committee axed that proposal and did not propose other dollars for suicide prevention. As it stands, there is no new money on the table specifically earmarked for suicide prevention.

Wyoming has the highest suicide rate in the nation.

