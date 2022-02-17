The Latest: Wyoming Legislature Day 4

The Wyoming Legislature convened Monday for the start of its budget session, which takes place every two years. Along with adopting a new budget, lawmakers this year must decide how to spend a half billion dollars in relief aid. They're also required to redraw the state's legislative districts in light of population changes.

Here's the latest from the Star-Tribune's team of reporters:

Critical race theory ban fails

11:12

A bill that would explicitly ban critical race theory being taught in Wyoming classrooms failed introduction in the House. It was five votes short.

Critical race theory is an academic framework for examining how racism is embedded in U.S. institutions and society, and has become a right-wing lightning rod. It is not currently taught in Wyoming classrooms.

There is another bill in the Senate that is related to critical race theory, although not as explicitly.

Senate File 62 requires school districts to create an online directory listing all teaching materials and curriculum used in each school by grade level and subject.

The former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, however, appeared with the lawmakers at that fall press conference and directly linked the legislation to critical race theory.

“Nationwide, we’ve seen K-12 school board meetings engulfed in hostile debate about critical race theory in classrooms,” Balow said. “It is time that we take a stand and action in Wyoming to address this very topic.”

The main sponsors of the bill maintain that it is not a critical race theory bill.

Crossover voting narrowly succeeds

11:02

A bill touted by former President Donald Trump narrowly passed introduction in the Wyoming Senate. It got the least number of votes necessary to pass introduction, with the final vote coming in at 20 in favor 10 against.

The bill would end same-day party affiliation change in Wyoming to prevent Democrats from voting in Republican primaries. (The practice is commonly known as crossover voting.) If enacted, changes in voter affiliation would not be allowed in roughly the three months prior to a primary.

“I think it’s important that people feel confident that their vote is not going to get canceled out,” Biteman said on the Senate floor.

Trump released a statement on the legislation draft only a couple hours before it was voted on Thursday.

“This critically important bill ensures that the voters in each party will separately choose their nominees for the General Election, which is how it should be! It makes total sense that only Democrats vote in the Democrat primary and only Republicans vote in the Republican primary,” Trump said in his statement. “This bill has my Complete and Total Endorsement and Support. Every Member of the Wyoming Senate should vote for SF0097.”

If successful, the bill would become effective almost immediately, in time for the 2022 primary and general elections, when Rep. Liz Cheney is up for reelection against the Trump-endorsed candidate, Harriet Hageman.

Crossover voting has not affected Wyoming elections in the past.

Voting database

10:52

A bill that would create a voting record database for all Wyoming state lawmakers passed introduction in the Senate Thursday.

The bill passed introduction 25 to 5, only after four senators changed their vote from “no” to “aye.”

Lawmakers will do this when they know a bill will pass and they want to be on record with a different vote if it’s going to pass regardless of their individual vote.

The prime sponsor of this bill, Sen. Tom James, R-Green River, already has a personal website that includes this voting information and much more.

The database would only keep track of roll call votes, and not require every vote to be in the form of a roll call. These records already exist, but not in a centralized location.

Runoff election attempt fails

10:30 a.m.

The runoff elections resolution – and its partner bill – failed in a close vote Thursday morning in the Wyoming House.

The final vote was 30 against, 29 in favor and one excused. The bill needed 40 votes to be introduced.

If enacted, the bill would have instituted a runoff election if no one candidate received more than 50% of the vote. It would have applied to statewide elected officials, state legislators and any federal races.

Proponents of runoff elections say they would prevent someone from succeeding with less than a majority vote. In Wyoming, elections are often effectively determined in the primary, as the state is deeply red.

The prime sponsor of the bill, Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hullett, argued that the GOP super majority also leads to crowded Republican primaries in which the winning candidate receives less than a majority of the votes, something that he says displeases voters he’s spoken to across the state.

As it stands now, candidates only need to receive a plurality of the vote to advance to the general election.

Two representatives, Pat Sweeney and Bill Henderson, spoke in opposition to the bill on the floor, both making the point that there is not a problem to be fixed here.

“What is broken that we’re trying to fix? I don’t see a problem,” Henderson said.

If there is a problem, it won’t be fixed this session.

Trump weighs in

9:57 a.m.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Thursday the latest legislative effort to end crossover voting in Wyoming.

Senate File 97, "Change in party affiliation," was filed recently by Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester.

The bill would end same-day party affiliation change in Wyoming to prevent Democrats from voting in Republican primaries. (The practice is commonly known as crossover voting.) If enacted, changes in voter affiliation would not be allowed in roughly the three months prior to a primary.

"This critically important bill ensures that the voters in each party will separately choose their nominees for the General Election, which is how it should be! It makes total sense that only Democrats vote in the Democrat primary and only Republicans vote in the Republican primary," Trump said in his statement. "This bill has my Complete and Total Endorsement and Support. Every Member of the Wyoming Senate should vote for SF0097."

If successful, the bill would become effective almost immediately, in time for the 2022 primary and general elections, when Rep. Liz Cheney is up for reelection against the Trump-endorsed candidate, Harriet Hageman.

What's at stake?

For a detailed analysis of this year's legislative session, including the major bills and issues, click here.

What's being discussed?

For a full list of bills, click here.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0