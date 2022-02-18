The Latest: Wyoming Legislature Day 5

The Wyoming Legislature convened Monday for the start of its budget session, which takes place every two years. Along with adopting a new budget, lawmakers this year must decide how to spend a half billion dollars in relief aid. They're also required to redraw the state's legislative districts in light of population changes.

Here's the latest from the Star-Tribune's team of reporters:

Critical race theory bill advances

9:57 a.m.

The main critical race theory bill in the Wyoming Legislature cleared its latest hurdle, but only after all references to “critical race theory” and “critical theory” were removed -- except for the title. The bill is still titled “Education-limitations on teaching critical race history.”

Senate File 103 passed the Senate Education Committee unanimously. It will move on to be debated on the Senate floor next.

Critical race theory is an academic framework for examining how racism is immovable from U.S. institutions and society, and keeping it out of schools has become a right-wing focus in the past year. It is not currently taught in Wyoming classrooms.

Debate in committee went on for over an hour and a half.

The bill draft drew criticism from the Wyoming Education Association and the Wyoming School Board Association.

The education association has continually questioned the legality of the bill and argued that schools should not shy away from difficult subjects.

Before the bill was amended, the School Board Association harped on the vague language of the draft.

“I’m not speaking on the philosophical argument, but to the specific text of the bill,” said Brain Farmer, lobbyist for the association. “It has vague language that has to be operationalized by a school district. Those lawsuits that are brought are brought against the district and the district will have to defend whether they acted in accordance with the vague language.”

The bulk of the bill reads, “As used in this section, “American institution and ideals” shall not include tenets that promote divisions or hatred on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin.”

That language was the result of debate and amendments.

Prior to amendments, the bill said, “As used in this section, "American institution and ideals" shall not include divisive tenets often described as "critical race theory" or a social philosophy of "critical theory" that inflames divisions on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin or other criteria in ways contrary to the unity of the nation and the wellbeing of the state of Wyoming and its residents.”

Before it was amended, Farmer took particular issue with the vagueness of the language that read “divisive tenets often described as critical race theory.”

The proponents of the bill were mainly concerned that teachers would be teaching opinion as opposed to fact, namely in the form of critical race theory. Backers also say Wyoming school districts should not teach that people or groups are inherently racist because of their identity.

Despite the heavy amendments that changed the nature of the bill, the title remains the same.

Zane Rothfuss, a 10th grader at Laramie High School and son of a member of the education committee, spoke in opposition to the bill as well. He expressed concern that many important classes would not be taught because they’re “inflammatory."

“It would rob me and my peers of a lot of higher learning opportunities that we have in our school right now,” Rothfuss said.

What's at stake?

For a detailed analysis of this year's legislative session, including the major bills and issues, click here.

What's being discussed?

For a full list of bills, click here.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.