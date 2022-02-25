 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

The legislative look: Even at the statehouse, lawmakers strut their style to stand out

  • Updated
  • 0

The first day of the Wyoming Legislature is a little like the first day of school.

Lawmakers, lobbyists and staff arrive at the Capitol in Cheyenne wearing their best outfits as they prepare for a month of high-intensity legislating. Fashion may not be the priority, but people still want to look their best.

You might think, “What could be more boring than a parade of suits?” And while there is a fair amount of black blazers and navy slacks, some in the Capitol took the opportunity to show off their style, especially now that a new dress code allows for more self-expression.

For the first two days of the legislative session, the Star-Tribune set up a mobile photo studio in the bowels of the Capitol to capture the wide-ranging fashion of the Legislature. Bolo ties, cowboy hats, Native jewelry, vibrant patterns and fun boots shined through in an otherwise stately and dimly lit state building.

The clothing and accessory choices reflected each person’s background and personality. A group of ranchers in cowboy hats, scuffed boots, suit coats and worn jeans in the Senate immediately stood out. Two legislators wore bright red and Native jewelry to recognize the thousands of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Wyoming. The session began on Valentine’s Day, meaning there was plenty of pink hues and hearts dotting the hallways. And a visit from a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper in uniform gave the shoot an air of authority.

People are also reading…

Here’s a look at the fashion of the Legislature, where western wear collides with modern sensibilities for a style that’s uniquely Wyoming.

0 Comments
0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wyoming Senate passes critical race theory ban

Wyoming Senate passes critical race theory ban

A bill that would bar the teaching of critical race theory in Wyoming schools easily passed the Senate after a debate about the role the Legislature should play in deciding what's taught in classrooms.

Watch Now: Related Video

'We will fight, even if Europe doesn't help us': Ukrainian refugee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News