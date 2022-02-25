The legislative look: Even at the statehouse, lawmakers strut their style to stand out

The first day of the Wyoming Legislature is a little like the first day of school.

Lawmakers, lobbyists and staff arrive at the Capitol in Cheyenne wearing their best outfits as they prepare for a month of high-intensity legislating. Fashion may not be the priority, but people still want to look their best.

You might think, “What could be more boring than a parade of suits?” And while there is a fair amount of black blazers and navy slacks, some in the Capitol took the opportunity to show off their style, especially now that a new dress code allows for more self-expression.

For the first two days of the legislative session, the Star-Tribune set up a mobile photo studio in the bowels of the Capitol to capture the wide-ranging fashion of the Legislature. Bolo ties, cowboy hats, Native jewelry, vibrant patterns and fun boots shined through in an otherwise stately and dimly lit state building.

The clothing and accessory choices reflected each person’s background and personality. A group of ranchers in cowboy hats, scuffed boots, suit coats and worn jeans in the Senate immediately stood out. Two legislators wore bright red and Native jewelry to recognize the thousands of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Wyoming. The session began on Valentine’s Day, meaning there was plenty of pink hues and hearts dotting the hallways. And a visit from a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper in uniform gave the shoot an air of authority.

Here’s a look at the fashion of the Legislature, where western wear collides with modern sensibilities for a style that’s uniquely Wyoming.

