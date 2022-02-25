The legislative look: Even at the statehouse, lawmakers strut their style to stand out

Rep. John Winter sports a classic western look, with a bolo tie and cowboy hat. The Thermopolis Republican is a rancher and outfitter.
If lawmakers need medical care, Jennifer James is there. The wife of Sen. Tom James, she wears a vintage nursing uniform to stand out in case anyone needs care. The outfit draws plenty of questions from curious people at the Capitol.
Rep. Andi LeBeau serves as the House minority whip. A Northern Arapaho tribal member, LaBeau wears red to honor and recognize missing and murdered Indigenous woman.
Rita Watson works for the Wyoming Department of Education. She's been with the department for more than a half century and says she'll call it a career when she can't come into work anymore. She wore red for Valentine's Day.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Clayton Barker oversees the troopers who help protect the Wyoming Capitol. He stopped by the photo shoot before going to make his wife a steak dinner for Valentine's Day.
Rep. Karlee Provenza often stands out in the Legislature for her fashion. She'll sport hip and western fashions, sometimes at once. On this day, she combined those styles. Sometimes, the Laramie Democrat will use her style as a political message. On the first day of the session, she wore red to honor missing and murdered Indigenous people.
Rep. Andi LeBeau has served in the Wyoming Legislature since 2019. She represents the Wind River Reservation, which is home to the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone.
Rep. Chad Banks' clothing makes it clear where his loyalties lie. The Rock Springs Democrat adorned his blue coat with a bucking horse USA pin, which complemented his Wyoming state flag tie.
Representatives of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association show off their jean and cowboy boots. The group blended western and formal, with sport coats and cowboy hats.
Allen Slagle is an average Wyomingite who came to the Capitol to watch the session. The Weston County rancher was particularly interested in the redistricting process.
The Wyoming Department of Education's Rita Watson wears several necklaces. She also adorned herself with multiple bracelets and rings.
Rep. John Winter tips his cowboy hat during the Feb. 14 photo shoot. Winter also likes to wear a bolo tie.
The first day of the Wyoming Legislature is a little like the first day of school.
Lawmakers, lobbyists and staff arrive at the Capitol in Cheyenne wearing their best outfits as they prepare for a month of high-intensity legislating. Fashion may not be the priority, but people still want to look their best.
You might think, “What could be more boring than a parade of suits?” And while there is a fair amount of black blazers and navy slacks, some in the Capitol took the opportunity to show off their style, especially now that a new dress code allows for more self-expression.
For the first two days of the legislative session, the Star-Tribune set up a mobile photo studio in the bowels of the Capitol to capture the wide-ranging fashion of the Legislature. Bolo ties, cowboy hats, Native jewelry, vibrant patterns and fun boots shined through in an otherwise stately and dimly lit state building.
The clothing and accessory choices reflected each person’s background and personality. A group of ranchers in cowboy hats, scuffed boots, suit coats and worn jeans in the Senate immediately stood out. Two legislators wore bright red and Native jewelry to recognize the thousands of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Wyoming. The session began on Valentine’s Day, meaning there was plenty of pink hues and hearts dotting the hallways. And a visit from a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper in uniform gave the shoot an air of authority.
