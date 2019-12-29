The next big market for Wyoming beef? Wyoming.

“They just feel like that was the way the beef industry operates now is they just have one choice, and it’s these large processors that buy at commodity prices,” Gullberg said.

The status quo will change soon, however. In Laramie, Kelcey Christensen – founder of the Laramie-based 307 Meat Company and manager of the University of Wyoming Meat Laboratory – will be opening up a USDA-certified processing plant and retail facility of his own, a significant development for small producers around the state who have longed for a means to sell their product locally.

The plant will join another such facility in Fremont County within the next year.

The inspiration to open a plant of his own came from a number of factors, Christensen said, namely the retirement of a number of older meat processors in the state and a rejuvenated effort within Wyoming to spur economic development and build opportunities for the state’s young people. Though there are a number of processing plants in Wyoming right now, Christensen said they’re often very specialized, and not well-suited for producers looking to sell their own brand – no matter how big or small they are.