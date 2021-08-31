The push to bring runoff elections to Wyoming isn't finished

The effort to bring a runoff election system to Wyoming’s statewide races remains alive, despite failing to achieve support from a legislative committee earlier this summer.
The Joint Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions voted in June to draft two election reform bills. If passed, one would institute a “jungle primary.” The other would institute a ranked-choice system.
However, the committee deciding not to draft legislation that would necessitate a runoff election if no candidate achieves a majority of the votes. And at the end of the meeting, it seemed as though the committee had shelved the idea of runoff legislation until further notice.
But Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, who is not a member of the committee but has taken a lead role on the runoff effort, requested that the Legislative Service Office draft a runoff election bill that would go into effect in 2023, in time for the 2024 statewide elections. He’s also seeking a constitutional amendment to address the issues that would arise when a runoff election occurs during a redistricting year.
The committee is set to meet Thursday and Friday in Sheridan.
Because committee chairmen set the agenda — with input from management council — Neiman’s bill and constitutional amendment are a part of the agenda for Thursday’s meeting. Co-chairman of the committee, Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devil’s Tower, requested that runoff elections be added to the agenda, adding that the Wyoming Secretary of State also wanted to see it on of the agenda, according to emails between the Legislative Service Office and lawmakers. Representatives from the Secretary of State’s office are also set to speak at the meeting Thursday.
Neither Driskill nor Neiman responded to request for comment Monday.
One of the reasons the committee did not move ahead with the runoff option at its June meeting is because it appears to be far more complicated than the other two options. For one, it requires a constitutional amendment, while the other options do not.
“It’s just a massive overhaul of the system that I just don’t think the legislature wants,” said Rep. Dan Zwontizer, R-Cheyenne, co-chairman of the committee.
The runoff legislation also fell off because it’s not possible to implement that system by the upcoming election. It is possible, in theory, to implement a jungle primary or ranked-choice system by the 2022 election.
Usually, a ranked-choice system requires voters to rank their candidates in order of preference, though no voter is required to rank more than one. Under this system, the electorate would only have to make one trip to the polls, but changing to this system would require a robust education campaign.
The other bill would create what’s called a “jungle primary,” or an open primary where the candidates with the top two pluralities move to the general election regardless of party.
Right now, candidates in Wyoming’s primaries only need a plurality, not a majority, and the top vote-getter from each party goes to the general election.
Neiman, a freshman lawmaker, has made runoff legislation a focus. He received some criticism from the committee earlier this summer for pushing election reform in an unorthodox manner.
In weeks leading up to June’s committee meeting, Neiman was asking lawmakers to pledge their support for changes to primary elections, particularly vying for a runoff election, because “Wyoming has struggled with primary election integrity,” he wrote in an email to lawmakers. This move led many lawmakers on the committee to come down on him over the pledge.
“I think you made like a freshman error to call everybody out on this and cause dissension when there’s not enough information on the table,” Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, said at the time.
The push to change Wyoming’s primary elections is not new, but it is gaining traction due to the increased desire to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, who angered many Republicans with her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.
Another focus is the size of the candidate fields in Wyoming primaries, which can result in the winning candidate earning less than a majority of the vote. During the 2018 gubernatorial election, for example, Gov. Mark Gordon received less than 50% support, but won the seat after several far-right candidates split the rest of the vote. Cheney’s critics are worried about a similar fate in 2022’s Republican House primary, a race that is approaching a double-digit candidate field.
The former president is one of those critics.
“This is a “hot” race with some very interesting candidates running against her. Remember though, in the end we just want ONE CANDIDATE running against Cheney,” Trump said in a statement in late July.
“I’ll be meeting with some of her opponents in Bedminster next week and will be making my decision on who to endorse in the next few months. JUST ONE CANDIDATE,” he added.
In addition to primary election changes, the committee will continue to examine campaign finance rules and redistricting following the 2020 census among other topics. The meeting can be streamed live here.
