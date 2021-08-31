The push to bring runoff elections to Wyoming isn't finished

Right now, candidates in Wyoming’s primaries only need a plurality, not a majority, and the top vote-getter from each party goes to the general election.

Neiman, a freshman lawmaker, has made runoff legislation a focus. He received some criticism from the committee earlier this summer for pushing election reform in an unorthodox manner.

In weeks leading up to June’s committee meeting, Neiman was asking lawmakers to pledge their support for changes to primary elections, particularly vying for a runoff election, because “Wyoming has struggled with primary election integrity,” he wrote in an email to lawmakers. This move led many lawmakers on the committee to come down on him over the pledge.

“I think you made like a freshman error to call everybody out on this and cause dissension when there’s not enough information on the table,” Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, said at the time.

The push to change Wyoming’s primary elections is not new, but it is gaining traction due to the increased desire to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, who angered many Republicans with her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.