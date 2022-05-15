The reapportioned legislative map is now open for public use. Here's how to utilize it.

After roughly a year since the redistricting process started, Wyoming’s new legislative map is available for public use.

Every 10 years, the Wyoming Legislature is constitutionally required to redraw the state’s legislative map based on the latest census data, in this case from 2020. After some delay due to the pandemic, the new map will be used for the upcoming 2022 midterms. Every Wyoming resident has one state representative and one state senator.

To find your new House district — and therefore which state representatives you can vote for in August — visit this site.

Next, zoom into the area around where you live and click within that region. The district number will pop up on the bottom right corner. To find your new Senate district, visit this site and complete the same process.

Many districts have remained the same, so those who represent you at the State Capitol are likely the same people who did over the last couple years. But areas in Natrona, Laramie and Sheridan counties were heavily redrawn.

Most notably, the new map includes two new House districts and one new Senate district, bringing the total number of lawmakers to 93. So if you live in Glenrock, for example, you will reside in House District 62, one of the new ones.

If you live in the southeastern Cheyenne area, you are likely part of the new Senate District, 31.

So far, the two new House districts have candidates: Stan Mitchem for 62 and Daniel Singh for 61.

Potential candidates have until May 27 to file. Until then, it is not fully clear who will be running — although some candidates have already announced their plans to seek office.

The Legislature’s redistricting process was anything but smooth. It was adopted late on the last day of the 2022 legislative session after months of work by the Joint Corporations Committee.

The process was a challenge, especially as lawmakers tried to appease their colleagues by not drastically altering their districts while also trying to balance population growth in Wyoming’s larger cities with the state’s shrinking population in rural areas.

In the final legislative map, all House districts in Sheridan County are “slightly” out of deviation, meaning that the ratio of constituents to representatives was not proportional enough. That leaves the door open for a lawsuit, as the courts have held under the Equal Protection Clause that the number of residents to representatives must be within a certain ratio.

Sheridan County Democrats seriously considered suing, but decided to hold off for now.

Gov. Mark Gordon allowed the bill to become law without his signature. That happens to only a handful of bills — if any — after each legislative session.

“The Committee and staff held 20 meetings and listening sessions across the state from Fort Laramie to Worland,” Gordon wrote in a statement. “Hundreds of Wyoming citizens got involved and county clerks dedicated countless hours to crafting a draft bill to help elections run smoothly. The final legislation was amended in the waning hours of the legislative session to a version that apparently establishes some districts that appear to exceed presumptively acceptable deviation limits.”

Your representatives and senators will remain the same until at least the beginning of next year.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

