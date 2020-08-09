The Republican Senate race: Lummis, Short and everyone else.

Short agrees, and while he supports similar trade protections Lummis does – namely, trade agreements working better in the American interest – he has a slightly different perspective on improving outcomes for the American worker.

The business owner sees some facets of the government as a way to bridge the working class to a place of greater comfort through a mix of trade practices and a renewed perspective on the way the country does business. While against more egalitarian, socialist measures of delivering services, Short broadly advocated for intentionally delivered, “hand-ups” that set people on a pathway out of poverty while encouraging cultural shifts in how people obtain products and services.

“Something fundamentally is broken,” Short said in an interview with the Star-Tribune last week. “But our attitude in the United States of America, that ‘cheapest is best,’ is one of the things that’s brought us to this point. Cheapest is not best, and it never has been best ... cheapest is cheapest. That’s all it is. And when we think that, you know, it’s better if we can buy it cheaper, that’s an attitude that’s led us down this path where we question if it would cost too much if we’re paying people too much […] unfortunately, that attitude propagates from our government.”