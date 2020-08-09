The Republican Senate race: Lummis, Short and everyone else.

In the nine-way race for Wyoming’s Republican nomination to the U.S. Senate, the breakdown of candidates is as follows: former Congresswoman Cynthia Lummis, Converse County Commissioner Robert Short, and everyone else.
The differences in candidates are clear from the get-go. While Short has run an enthusiastic campaign financed largely on his own dime, Wyoming’s one-time representative has years of name recognition, endorsements from seemingly every conservative policy and trade organization, and more money than all of the other candidates in the race combined. (Not to mention the support of the man she’s seeking to replace, Sen. Mike Enzi.)
While the field is broad and more competitive than normal, all those factors combined are likely to amount to Lummis dominating the returns of the Aug. 18 primary election. Since announcing her campaign with a pledge to stand with President Donald Trump – a man she once said she would be “holding her nose” to vote for but has since unabashedly supported – the main line of attack against her has been that Lummis is somehow not conservative enough for the job.
Candidates like Sheridan Republican Bryan Miller and Casper’s Josh Wheeler – her third and fourth-closest rivals in the race – have been attempting to run against her as outsiders from the right despite Lummis’ concrete pro-life record, her consistent support of free markets and deregulation, and a history of opposition to more moderate elements of the Republican Party as a former member of the House Freedom Caucus.
While both Miller and Wheeler have managed to coalesce some support from grassroots activists in the Republican Party (highlighted by Miller’s victory in the Wyoming Republican Party central committee’s straw poll earlier this summer and a 10-point performance in his 2014 bid against Enzi) both candidates have been severely out raised and out spent, combining for less than 3 percent of Lummis’ total fundraising haul this cycle.
Neither Miller nor Wheeler responded to emailed requests for interviews for this story.
Other than Short – whose total fundraising haul is still but a fraction of Lummis’ – the race’s next closest fundraiser is Casper Republican Donna Rice, a Wyoming native whose platform as a pro-Trump, pro-border wall, pro-gun and anti-socialist candidate bears few visible differences to Lummis’ beyond her support of heightened defense spending. With a smaller network in-state (she just recently moved back to the state full-time after a long legal career in Indiana) Rice’s $193,000 campaign has been funded almost entirely from the candidate’s own pocketbook, according to her most recent filings with the Federal Elections Commission, despite spending several thousand dollars on consulting in an attempt to raise money.
It’s hard to argue the rest of the field even rises to that level: Candidates like out-of-stater Star Roselli and Centennial resident Mark Armstrong have not even officially filed their campaigns with the Federal Election Commission, while Laramie resident Scott Holthus’s bid has been funded at lower levels than some statehouse campaigns in his own city. Other candidates in the race, like Devon Cade (a former candidate for Philadelphia City Council last year who bizarrely entered Wyoming’s Senate race this year) and Lander resident Michael Kemler, have also failed to register paperwork with the federal government, and have been hit-or-miss presences at a number of major candidate forums around the state.
Biggest name in the race
With few serious competitors, an early decision by Rep. Liz Cheney to remain in the House of Representatives, and more than a year to prepare, Lummis has largely been left to run her campaign on her own terms. Since resuming in-person campaigning on June 15, she says momentum has been growing.
“We’ve been at this nearly 14 months now, so this is by far the longest campaign I’ve ever done,” Lummis said in an interview Friday morning. “Both COVID and the speculation of who might get into the race made it very interesting, but we’ve just been enjoying it a lot. It’s been fun to see people who I served in the Legislature with, to get reacquainted with old friends, and to actually have time to talk to people, not just shake hands and move onto the next person, which is pretty typical most of the time.”
With less than two weeks until Election Day, Lummis has been able to run on her past record on policy while defining herself as a modern conservative prepared for a changing mood in Washington and around the country. While issues like energy, trade policy and the economy remain key concerns in Lummis’ platform, she said most voters in Wyoming are more concerned with the cultural direction of the country, citing voters’ increasing anxiety over the presence of anti-fascist organizations in major cities, the pervasiveness of concepts like “cancel culture” in mainstream society, and a growing openness to “socialist” policies and candidates that have been gaining in favorability among younger voters nationwide.
“When you poll people, you always ask if America is on the right track, or if it is on the wrong track,” said Lummis. “This year you wouldn’t have had to poll to know that a lot of Americans do not think America is on the right track.”
Though Lummis said older voters are largely focused in on social issues, Short – an underdog in the race – has been running on a decidedly different message, with stances on economic and foreign policy that, to-date, have rarely been tested in head-to-head forums with Lummis.
Similar but different
On a purely superficial level, both candidates have a lot in common on the issues. Both support a decreased military footprint on foreign soil, for example, and have consistent beliefs on social issues key to many conservatives. Both are also staunchly in-favor of protectionist policies intended to reduce American reliance on foreign supply chains, bring as much manufacturing and employment stateside as possible, and help a plurality of American workers make a decent living.
There are differences, however. Where the COVID-19 pandemic exposed numerous holes in the country’s safety net and its economy, both candidates have emerged from the early days of the pandemic with differing views on trade agreements, health care and the role government should play in restoring a middle class that has gradually begun slipping away for many Americans. While Lummis opposes an increase in the federal minimum wage and has described a since-expired $600 per month federal unemployment benefit as a disincentive to work, she said she has had an evolving perspective on the role federal government can play in providing for its people throughout the crisis. She is advocating for a more flexible, block grant-style program to allow states to determine for themselves what types of service to offer.
“It’s an evolving conversation, and my views are evolving on it as well,” said Lummis. “I still believe that less government is better government, by and large, and I still believe that state government is more efficient in delivering services, and can be more nimble and respond to the needs in each state much better than the federal government can.”
Short agrees, and while he supports similar trade protections Lummis does – namely, trade agreements working better in the American interest – he has a slightly different perspective on improving outcomes for the American worker.
The business owner sees some facets of the government as a way to bridge the working class to a place of greater comfort through a mix of trade practices and a renewed perspective on the way the country does business. While against more egalitarian, socialist measures of delivering services, Short broadly advocated for intentionally delivered, “hand-ups” that set people on a pathway out of poverty while encouraging cultural shifts in how people obtain products and services.
“Something fundamentally is broken,” Short said in an interview with the Star-Tribune last week. “But our attitude in the United States of America, that ‘cheapest is best,’ is one of the things that’s brought us to this point. Cheapest is not best, and it never has been best ... cheapest is cheapest. That’s all it is. And when we think that, you know, it’s better if we can buy it cheaper, that’s an attitude that’s led us down this path where we question if it would cost too much if we’re paying people too much […] unfortunately, that attitude propagates from our government.”
Health care is another issue differentiating the candidates. Lummis’ record against federally-delivered health care services is well-documented. Short, meanwhile, believes the market has a role to play in the delivery of health care, but sees an opportunity to create a fund similar to unemployment insurance to help pay for coverage for those who lose their jobs. He has also advocated for an incentive to create the type of large, state-wide health insurance pool that has proven successful in lowering insurance costs in the public sector.
Short’s perspective on health care in particular mirrors an idea at the core of his political philosophy: a national sense of self-sufficiency, from how we produce energy to the products people buy. Many of those ideas are also embraced by Lummis, who has advocated for increased domestic rare earth mineral production and a strategic uranium reserve. However, where Short called for a wholly American energy grid, Lummis has supported projects to connect oil fields in the United States and Canada, a move Short has criticized as harmful to Wyoming’s oil industry.
Questioned on this in her interview, Lummis chalked it up to the nature of international trade agreements, and the idea prosperity flows both ways.
“Energy independence means we should produce everything we need to consume,” Lummis said. “But we also want to be able to export energy to other countries, so we need to be net sustainable as well as able to export. The notion there should never be a pipeline between Canada and the United States is not realistic.”
The primary election is Aug. 18.
