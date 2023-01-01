The upcoming legislative session will set the stage for 2023 politics

The new year is here, and the chapter of 2022 politics is behind us: The abortion ban and ensuing lawsuit. The battles over school library books, critical race theory and LGBTQ issues. The attack ads, the historic Hageman-Cheney race, the controversies over campaign financing, the GOP censures and resolutions.

But of course, a lot of the politics of 2022 will stick around for the new year too. It won’t be long before lawmakers have to pick up and move to Cheyenne for a couple months for the legislative session, which starts Jan. 10. The session will set the tone for 2023’s political landscape, putting into focus what Wyoming’s priorities are.

This year’s session promises to be a pretty interesting one. Almost half of the House will be taken over by new lawmakers. On top of sorting through hundreds of bills, more senior lawmakers will have the added job of mentoring the newcomers.

Getting the freshmen up and running

Probably one of the biggest tasks for more senior lawmakers this year is getting the 30 freshman lawmakers that were voted in during the midterms up and running.

“The major responsibility among the senior members in the House, we’ve been told, is to mentor the freshmen and try to get them up to speed as quick as possible,” Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said.

“It’s definitely what we call a rebuilding year, to use a sports analogy.”

None of the incoming lawmakers will chair any committees, which is the norm since they don’t have experience yet. For those who made the committee assignments, leadership decisions come down to who best knows how the Legislature works and can keep everybody on track. Pinedale Republican Rep. Albert Sommers, speaker of the House-elect, who made the committee assignments alongside Senate President-elect Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, said he wanted every committee to be led by someone with experience in the Legislature. His seating assignments also intersperse more senior lawmakers with others who might need some mentorship.

“I think that’s a big piece of it, having somebody near you at your desk so that when you have a question you can ask them,” Sommers said. “Everybody wants to help everybody. That’s always been the case in the Legislature. Nobody’s out to get a new legislator, you really want to help answer their questions and make them successful, because they’re a part of it. I mean, we all have our part and we all have our workload, and we want them to be successful.”

Even though there aren’t any freshmen lawmakers chairing committees, there are some who’ve been assigned as members of some pretty challenging committees. Take the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, for instance. Out of its nine members, six will be freshman lawmakers.

“We believe we need some of the freshmen to really jump in headfirst and get ahold of these issues,” Zwonitzer, who will chair the health and labor committee after 16 years on the corporations committee, said.

What bills will we see?

There’s already almost 140 draft bills posted to the Legislative Service Office’s website that lawmakers will have to sort through during the session, with many more likely to come.

As is pretty typical each year, there’s a slew of election reform and regulation bills that lawmakers will have to sort through. House Bill 49 would create a ranked choice, or instant runoff, voting pilot program for nonpartisan municipal races. Senate File 40 would close a loophole that currently allows federal political action committees to skirt around state reporting requirements even when they are involved in statewide and local races. A couple bills deal with voter data. One of them would make certain kinds of voter data more accessible to political candidates and other individuals and groups, while the other specifies what voter data can’t be disclosed to the public. House Bill 55 aims to get rid of the “ballot order effect” by randomizing the order in which candidates are listed on general election ballots.

There are a ton of education funding-related bills. House Bill 34 would boost funding for school mental health services. House Bill 33 would establish grants for schools to buy career and technical education supplies. Many more specify funding amounts for construction projects.

There’s also a group of bills that would give a major boost to lawmaker pay and compensation. Probably the most significant among those would allow lawmakers to opt into the state employees group health insurance plan. Some lawmakers say these changes could encourage Wyomingites from a wider array of background to step up and serve.

On the health care side, there is a bill that aims to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage through 2027 from 60 days to a year. Wyoming may also join a couple interstate compacts that would allow certain mental health providers to practice across state lines. There should be a bill forthcoming that would establish a trust fund to permanently fund a 24/7 suicide prevention hotline and other suicide prevention services. And though there haven’t been any draft bills posted to the Legislative Service Office’s website yet, some lawmakers, such as Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, and majority floor leader-elect Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, have said they plan to sponsor bills to further restrict access to abortion services, even while the abortion trigger ban that the Legislature passed last session is being litigated.

In a sort of parallel situation to Roe v. Wade’s fall last summer, there’s a bill that would make a State Indian Child Welfare Act task force to sort out what Wyoming will do if the U.S. Supreme Court ends up deeming the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act unconstitutional. ICWA prioritizes the placement of Native American children in foster care or adoption with relatives, other tribal members or in other Native homes. Wyoming doesn’t have a state version of ICWA, so the way Wyoming makes placements for Native American kids right now would be impacted if the federal ICWA is shot down.

It’s likely that we’ll also see a number of bills that take their cue from more nationally focused social issues.

Take Casper Republican Sen. Charles Scott’s forthcoming bill concerning transgender medical procedures, for instance. The bill hasn’t been officially drafted yet, but based on the information Scott has shared with the Star-Tribune, as well as the instructions he provided to the Legislative Service Office which will put together that draft bill, the legislation would basically criminalize doctors who provide gender-affirming surgeries to minors.

It’s not a practice that really affects Wyoming. Gender-affirming surgeries aren’t typically recommended for minors, since they usually aren’t reversible. On top of that, there aren’t any doctors in Wyoming who offer these kinds of surgeries, for adults or for youth, according to the LGBTQ advocacy organization Wyoming Equality. But some people say that legislation like Scott’s are meant more as “preventative” measures, rather than as attempts to address something that’s actually effecting Wyoming right now.

A red Legislature that’s gotten redder

Republicans took over more seats in the Legislature this year. Not only that, but among Republican lawmakers, there is now an even larger faction that leans to the far right of the political spectrum.

“There’s been such an amazing number of conservatives that move into the House, run for office and get elected in these last two and a half years or so,” House majority floor leader-elect Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, said. “I just hope that the more moderate, maybe left of moderate folks in the state party recognize that and are willing to just say, ‘Hey, you know what folks, I think people want us to be more conservative.’”

The bulk of those changes happened on the House side. The House Freedom Caucus, which Neiman, who has said he aligns with the caucus’ values, described as “the conservative side of the Republican Party,” made pretty significant gains during the elections.

Bear, chairman of the Freedom Caucus, said the ranks of those who are aligned with the caucus’ values has increased by roughly 10 lawmakers. (Bear said that actual membership in the caucus fluctuates. As of now, the caucus isn’t disclosing a full list of its members, though Bear has said that may happen soon.)

Neiman speculated that at this rate, the House could soon see the farther-right conservative voting block increase to more than 40 lawmakers, which could have a dramatic impact on anything that happens in a budget year. Unlike for general sessions, bills that are introduced during a budget session need a two-thirds vote to get passed.

On top of those gains, Neiman’s ascendance to majority floor leader is pretty significant; traditionally, more senior lawmakers take these kinds of Legislative leadership posts. Neiman, on the other hand, was a freshman lawmaker when he was tapped to be majority floor leader with a 28-29 vote, while his opponent, former House majority whip Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, has served in the Legislature since 2017. As majority floor leader, Neiman will get to choose the order in which bills are heard on the House floor.

The gain of the far-right voting block increase the likelihood that certain types of legislation will make it through the Legislature that failed last year.

Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, has said she plans to bring back a modified version of last session’s Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which would have barred transgender students from competing on female school sports teams. Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, said at an October event hosted by outgoing state superintendent Brian Schroeder that there might be a rerun of her attempt last year to defund the University of Wyoming’s gender and women’s studies program. Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, said at the same event that she wanted to see a bill to remove librarians and teachers from the state’s statutory exemptions around obscenity, which are meant to allow the teaching of sexual health topics. These kinds of bills might have more momentum this year than they would have in the past.

But even with those gains, the going definitely isn’t guaranteed to be smooth for the far right with the fractured state of the Republican Party.

“It will be hard fought all along the way, mostly because of these chairman selections,” Bear said. “It will be very difficult for conservative bills to move forward through the committees based on the way that the committees are set up. The chairman of each committee has a lot of say as to how a bill will flow through that committee. But when bills get the floor, if they get to the floor, that’s probably where we’ll have a little more ability.”

Neiman reflected on his close election for House majority floor leader and what that means in terms of the work that’s been cut out for him in the upcoming session.

“Remember, there’s 28 of those folks that did not vote for me,” he said. “I don’t take that lightly. I have a responsibility to prove to those folks that I can do exactly what I promised and that is to be somebody that is respectful and humble and serves and will do what’s right by everybody.”

A game of wait and see

Though Wyoming’s Legislature has gotten redder, it’s hard to make predictions about what exactly that means for the session. New lawmakers fresh off the campaign trail sometimes change their approach once they actually experience how the Legislature works.

“I think what a lot of new legislators find is that campaign rhetoric and governing are absolutely two completely different things,” Bill Cubin, a Republican political strategist, said.

“I think the way that colleagues kind of judge each other is once they’re elected, they go down to the Legislature in Cheyenne for their first session and people get to know them and get to see how they vote, and then it’s their voting record and their behavior in Cheyenne during session that kind of guides their colleagues opinions about them.”

Since freshmen lawmakers didn’t participate in the interim session, which is when committees come up with bills they want to sponsor, the only way for them to introduce a bill is to sponsor or cosponsor one. But these kinds of bills have a lower success rate compared to those that have already been tested and reworked in committees.

“One of the first lessons that new legislators learn is not not only how the process works in the legislature, but outside of legislative sessions, how to get a bill passed,” Cubin said. “Just showing up in Cheyenne and deciding they’re gonna file a bill on whatever issue a lot of times doesn’t work, because the calendar is already planned out.”

And looking at it from the bigger picture, you pretty much never get exactly what you want, Scott, the Republican senator from Casper, said.

“I’ve never yet seen a perfect bill in the Legislature. They don’t exist. We try to strike the compromises that are necessary to pass legislation that works for society. The result isn’t perfect. But it’s a better system of governments than any other that’s been devised in this world. What was it Winston Churchill said, that democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others. It’s a little bit of a backward way of expressing it, but that’s the way it works.”

Though there’s still a lot that’s up in the air, Sommers, the speaker of the House-elect, said he has a pretty bright outlook on this year’s class of freshman lawmakers and the new perspectives and experience they will bring to the Legislature.

“When I look at the new class, I think there’s several of them that could be incredibly good lawmakers,” Sommers, the speaker of the House-elect, said. “Time will tell how they adjust, you never know. But I think there are some really good ones in this class.”