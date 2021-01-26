This could be the year Wyoming gets a voter ID law. What changed?

According to numbers presented by AARP Wyoming in a Friday briefing on the bill, one in five Americans over the age of 65 no longer have a valid driver's license. That fact could potentially disenfranchise a sizable number of senior citizens in Wyoming who are unable to travel to the Department of Motor Vehicles to obtain an alternative form of identification.

As it turns out, photo identification is not a necessity to verify one’s identity. Four years ago, the Republican-controlled West Virginia Legislature passed a voter identification bill that allowed voters to use any form of government-issued identification when certifying themselves at the polls, including social security cards and Medicare membership cards, in exchange for automatic voter registration — a provision West Virginia Secretary of State General Counsel Donald M. Kersey III said allowed the bill to pass with bipartisan support.

Similar issues have plagued Gray’s bill over the years. While voter identification requirements have widespread bipartisan support across the country, his photo identification threshold was seen as too strict. This year’s version of the bill, however, allows not only driver's licenses to be used but also alternative forms of ID like a tribal identification card, a valid U.S. passport, a U.S. military card or a valid Medicare insurance card.