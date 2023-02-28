The Wyoming Legislature started this year’s session with nearly 20 bills aimed at property tax relief.

For some lawmakers, the motivation was to provide targeted help to homeowners struggling with increasingly unaffordable property taxes; some lawmakers say their constituents are facing year-over-year tax hikes north of 20% or 30%.

Others came in wanting to lower property taxes for everyone, and make sweeping cuts to a tax system they feel has always taken too much.

Few bills, it would seem, satisfied both interests. As of Tuesday morning, all but three had died.

Here’s an overview of the surviving proposals.

House Bill 99

A bill that would raise income eligibility for Wyoming’s property tax refund programs cleared the statehouse Monday after passing a House concurrence vote 50-12.

Wyoming makes two kinds of property tax refund programs available — one at the state level, as well as a county-optional version signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon last spring (no counties opted into the program for the 2022 tax year.)

Both versions allow qualifying applicants a refund on up to one-half of their property taxes for the preceding tax year.

But right now, only residents earning less than or equal to 75% of the statewide median income — or the median income in their county of residence, if that threshold is lower — are eligible.

If adopted into law, House Bill 99 would raise that ceiling to 125%. It was one of two proposals related to property taxes sponsored by the Joint Revenue Committee this legislative session.

To back up the bill, lawmakers voted to give the state refund program an additional $5 million in the state’s 2022-2023 budget.

While the bill raises income eligibility, in other areas, it would tighten restrictions on program eligibility. An applicant would not be able to own more than $150,000 in personal assets for each adult in their household, it says, unless what they owe in property taxes exceeds one-tenth of their combined household income.

The bill would also require each applicant (or an immediate family member) to live on their property for at least nine months out of the tax year.

While the bill passed its concurrent vote in the house with hardly any commentary from lawmakers, its third reading in the Senate on Friday prompted a lengthy discussion over whether the refund programs provide meaningful tax relief to Wyoming residents.

Some senators who spoke in opposition to the bill said they didn’t think property tax relief should just go to a certain slice of Wyoming residents, especially given the state general fund’s surplus of roughly $913 million.

Others worried that raising the income eligibility level to 125% of the state and county median incomes would be cutting taxes for people who don’t need it.

“We’ve brought the whole ocean up into the property tax relief program with this giant net that this bill casts,” said Majority Floor Leader Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs.

Supporters of the bill pointed to the fact that the bill was one of just a few surviving property tax proposals this session — and that even if some lawmakers would have preferred other approaches, it’s still an opportunity to help out tax-burdened homeowners.

If signed into law by Gordon, House Bill 99 would take effect immediately, meaning more people would qualify for refunds on their 2022 property taxes this summer.

That makes the bill the only remaining legislative proposal that could provide some degree of tax relief this year.

House Bill 100

The only other residential property tax bill that had cleared both chambers as of Monday is House Bill 100, which would require the Wyoming Department of Revenue to commission a study on the “the statutory, regulatory and procedural changes” needed to implement the so-called “acquisition” property tax system in Wyoming.

While the model comes in many forms, the gist is that your home would no longer be taxed based on its current market value, but the market value at the time it became yours.

California is currently the only state that uses a version of the acquisition system. It made the switch back in the late ‘70s.

House Bill 100 earmarks $50,000 for the study. On Monday, it was still waiting on final approval from Gordon.

Senate Joint Resolution 3

Senate Joint Resolution 3 seeks to amend the Wyoming State Constitution to create new residential property tax exemption for “elderly and infirm” homeowners.

It’s expected to be heard for its third reading Tuesday in the House. Since it’s a proposed constitutional amendment, it’ll have to receive two-thirds approval from the Senate in order to pass the chamber.

If it clears the Legislature, the proposal would then go on the 2024 election ballot for approval from voters.

Senate File 136

Senate File 136, sponsored by Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, would have reduced the assessment rate for all real and personal property for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 tax years from 9.5% to 8.5%.

The bill was moved forward by the House Appropriations Committee on Monday, but wasn’t considered by the House Committee of the Whole that afternoon. Monday was the last day for bills to be heard by the Committee of the Whole in their second chamber.

The property tax assessment rate determines how a home’s market value is converted to its assessed value.

The current statewide assessment rate for residential property is 9.5%, meaning a home appraised for, say, $500,000 would have an assessed value of $47,500.

But if that assessment rate temporarily drops to 8.5%, like Senate File 136 would have done, that assessed value would be $42,500 instead.

After an assessment value is calculated, it’s multiplied by the local tax rate to determine what the property owner actually owes in taxes that year.

The other important thing to know about the proposal is that it wouldn’t have just affected residential properties. Right now, Wyoming groups residential, commercial and industrial property under the same tax category, so the assessment rate reduction would have applied to all three types of land.

A proposed amendment to Biteman’s bill brought by the House Appropriations Committee on Monday would have also set aside $253 million from the state’s legislative stabilization reserve account to reimburse schools and local government agencies for any losses in tax revenue caused by the proposed rate reduction.

What failed last week

Two other major property tax bills died in the Senate last week.

A proposal sponsored by Rep. Martha Lawley, R-Worland, would have made a number of amendments to the state’s property tax deferral program, which provides tax relief for people on limited incomes by allowing qualifying residents to convert their property taxes to liens on their homes.

House Bill 121 would have rehoused the program under the Wyoming Department of Revenue and required the state to reimburse local governments for any deferred taxes, among other changes.

There’s also House Bill 98, which would have exempted homeowners from paying property taxes on the first $50,000 of their homes’ market value for the 2024 tax year. (The exemption wouldn’t have been able to exceed 25% of the property’s overall value.)

Both bills passed their third readings in the House with more than two-thirds approval, but were ultimately voted down by the Senate Revenue Committee. The property tax deferral amendment bill failed in the committee by a 1-4 vote; and the homeowner’s exemption bill, by a vote of 2-3.

Editor's note: This story was updated Tuesday morning after an additional bill, Senate File 136, died Monday night.