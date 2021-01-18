Three Wyoming lawmakers ascend to legislative leadership

Rep. Andy Schwartz was named as the 13th member of the Wyoming Legislature’s leadership council on Monday, elevating the Teton County Democrat to one of the highest positions attainable within the Statehouse after a half-decade in office.

With his nomination, Schwartz will become the third-newest member of the Management Council, joining Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, and Casper Republican Rep. Chuck Gray, both of whom were appointed to the council earlier this year.

They replace former Speaker of the House Steve Harshman, R-Casper, as well as Democrats Liisa Anselmi-Dalton (Rock Springs) and John Freeman (Green River). Anselmi-Dalton was defeated in her election last year, and Freeman retired.

While not serving as a committee chair, Yin has been a member of the Legislature’s Rules Committee, where he demonstrated extensive knowledge of the rules and regulations governing the Legislature over the past several years.

Gray, who previously served on the House Judiciary Committee, is likely the most conservative member of the Management Council in several years.