Tobacco regulation is gaining momentum in the Wyoming Legislature. How long will it last?

CHEYENNE – Since President Donald Trump raised the minimum age to purchase tobacco to 21 years this past winter, states have begun contemplating other means of increasing regulations on products like cigarettes, vaporizers and cigars within their own borders.

Wyoming is not least among them.

From bills considering limitations – to an outright ban – on mail-order tobacco products to legislation imposing penalties for tobacco sales to individuals under 21 years of age, the Wyoming Legislature is anticipated to be seriously weighing a number of new regulations on the tobacco industry.

Legislation to raise the minimum purchase age for nicotine products, for example, arrived in the Capitol with a broad coalition of supporters that include the tobacco industry, while legislation examining outright bans on mail-order tobacco products easily passed the two-thirds voting threshold needed for introduction in the Senate.

Meanwhile, two taxes on nicotine products – one on e-cigarettes, another imposing $1.50 on a pack of cigarettes – could potentially receive play this year, marking one of the most significant years for tobacco regulation in recent memory.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}