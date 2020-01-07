Top conservative group says Wyoming lawmakers are less conservative than ever

The selection is also arbitrary: legislation to prevent crossover voting – a key policy positions for Wyoming conservatives – was absent from both sets of rankings, while the popular Wyoming Works Program – a grant program for career and technical education that easily passed both chambers – was criticized by the ACU in its rankings for “socializing” higher education costs.

Another piece of legislation to clean-up the language in the state’s Build Wyoming Program – which received nearly unanimous support in both chambers – was described by the ACU as “placing taxpayers at greater financial risk and reducing state investment income” in its ratings, despite a lack of a definitive answer from the Legislative Service Office in its fiscal note of whether this would actually occur.

There are also different standards for the House and Senate,which were each evaluated on a different set and number of bills: Where the Senate was evaluated on 20 pieces of Legislation before them in 2019, the House of Representatives was subject to 30.