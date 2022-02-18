Transgender athlete ban clears introductory vote in Wyoming Senate

A bill that would bar transgender women and girls in Wyoming from participating in high school and collegiate sports that match their gender identity passed its introductory vote Friday in the Wyoming Senate.

The measure faced a super-majority requirement for introduction because it does not relate to the state's budget, but still cleared easily with a vote of 25-4.

“I'm just an advocate for women and girls athletes in Wyoming,” said Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, the prime sponsor of the bill.

The Wyoming High School Activities Association already has a policy on gender identity participation in athletics that its top official says has been quietly working across the state for the past eight years.

Schueler acknowledged the policy (which she did not know existed before drafting this bill), but said it could still open the door to “unfair competition" because a student could decide that they want to participate in the other gender’s league one day.

The association has previously said that the policy and procedures it has in place does not allow for that.

As the bill is written, if a student receives backlash for reporting a violation, they “shall have a private cause of action for injunctive relief, damages and any other relief available under law against the school, institution or athletic association or organization.”

The bill would also open the door to legal action on behalf of students who are “deprived of an athletic opportunity” due to a violation of the ban.

The measure was referred to the Senate Education Committee. It has a tough road ahead in that committee, as three of the five people on the committee voted against introduction.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.