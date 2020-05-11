Transparency groups raise alarm over special session process

Lander Republican Cale Case has spent close to three decades in the Wyoming Legislature. Over that time, the Wyoming senator has helped decide how to spend tens of billions of dollars, debating every winter how, and where, that money should be spent.
But he’s never seen anything like the process involved in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which on Friday will bring Wyoming lawmakers to a silent Capitol and to their computer screens to vote on what might be the largest emergency spending bills in state history, with no members of the public in the building to watch.
“This is truly new ground,” he said Monday.
It’s a necessary solution for state lawmakers and Gov. Mark Gordon, who need to work quickly and safely to approve their plan to disburse the first round of $1.25 billion in emergency federal funding over the course of a cramped, two-day session — all with as little distraction as possible.
But some, including Case, are anxious about where that process might take them.
With days before the first special session in more than a decade, transparency advocates say that the quick timeline and remote nature of the process could potentially leave the public in the dark during discussions around the largest infusion of emergency funds in state history.
“Physical access to the Capitol, while important, is not the real issue,” said Case. “The real issue is the participation in the process, whatever it is. And it’s, you know, how bills are drafted, the ways the public can provide commentary.”
In an emergency situation, the Legislature has given itself an extremely abbreviated deadline to operate, even for lawmakers seasoned in breakneck deals designed to be completed in one-month intervals. The timeline is designed to allow the state to respond quickly and efficiently to a pandemic that has ravaged the economy and brought thousands of business owners and their employees to the brink.
Members of legislative leadership have met regularly online over the past month to set the agenda and vet the legislation that lawmakers will eventually have an opportunity to vote on. However, the speed of that effort has already rankled some transparency advocates, who say the process has already been difficult to follow and the information difficult to obtain.
“I’m somebody who does this for a living,” said Chris Merrill, the executive director of the non-partisan Equality State Policy Center. “I pay attention. I tune in. And I listen to what the legislators say during the committee meetings. And I still don’t quite understand what this process is going to be. And I know I’m not the only one. I think that most people who are who tuned into these meetings and sat through them online are still pretty confused about what’s going on and what the process is, how these big decisions are being made.”
Much of it has to do with a Legislature largely developing a crisis response in real time. However, the unprecedented and extraordinary circumstances have created a de facto barrier between insiders and members of the public, who are not included in conversations that happen outside the meetings.
Over the past several weeks, background material and notices have come out just days — or even hours — before meetings have been set to start, leaving the public little opportunity to develop informed opinions about the legislation. Internal memos have been late in getting to lawmakers, leaving them a limited time to review them. Even a listening session Tuesday afternoon intended to gather public input — a critical part of the Legislature’s outreach efforts — was not announced until Friday, and only at a point in that day’s Management Council meeting where roughly 100 people were still tuned in.
“Everyone on Management Council has been interested in finding ways to engage the public better and recognizes this isn’t as good as things are during a typical session,” said Senate Minority Leader Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, who sits on Management Council.
“It’s certainly not optimal, but not for a lack of trying to optimize it,” he added.
The fast-moving nature of the process, however, has even insiders feeling left out of the conversation. While Rothfuss said the Management Council have tried to adapt the public comment process to the unprecedented conditions of a virtual special session, the system still has limits, particularly given the speed with which lawmakers need to get the emergency funding out of the door.
“There just seems to be a lot of inside baseball,” said Cassie Craven, an attorney with the Wyoming Liberty Group specializing in state transparency efforts. “$1.25 billion is not a small amount of money. The way that the legislation is coming down, it’s going out in huge chunks. And sometimes on the local level, there will be very little oversight on how some of that will be spent. So it’s important for us to keep transparency at the forefront of this process.”
It’s a problem some feel will only worsen when lawmakers gavel in on Friday. With the entire session taking place over video and with a tight agenda, the public’s ability to comment in real time will likely be significantly hindered, particularly given the creation of rules designed to limit lawmakers’ ability to bring constituent concerns directly to the floor. This, Merrill said, could potentially leave the door open for the most active observers of the Legislature — lobbyists and special interest groups — who in a tight session, have an inherent advantage as they work to their issues to the front of the line: all carried out through a series of text messages and email conversations few people will see.
“The more you compress the time, the more likely it is that legislators will not hear from and won’t consider the people and the workers who are the most vulnerable members of our communities who have lost jobs, who are suffering financially,” Merrill said. “Instead, they will focus on the constituencies they do hear from on a regular basis, which are the businesses and business leaders and big companies.”
While Craven said that could just be the nature of the game — earlier this year, Senate President Drew Perkins suggested looking into a rule banning cellphone usage on certain votes after a number of lawmakers began to flip flop their positions — the logistical issues of a remote session could create even greater complications for public engagement. Namely, the inability for members of the public to interact with their representatives in real time during a video conference.
“You can’t preemptively respond to something,” she said. “That’s the whole role of giving a citizen testimonial allowance during this process — you’re responding to what’s being discussed. And the whole format seems to be in the reverse. It’s like we’re checking a box rather than fulfilling the democracy.”
While Case acknowledges that the Legislature is working to respond to an emergency and needs to respond quickly, he argues that he and his colleagues simply need more time to be able to deliberate the bills they are working on, both to give them the proper time to scrutinize the spending and to allow the public ample opportunity to have themselves heard.
“I think Management Council has worked really hard to try to do the best they can,” Case said. “I think they’re very proud and they think they’ve accommodated the public. But I think they’re kind of listening in a well — it’s an echo chamber kind of thing. And while there are lots of people watching, there’s not a lot of people participating or being thoughtful about how things are developed. And I think that’s unfortunate.”
Rothfuss, however, says there’s always a chance to fine-tune the process down the line, with new software and better processes that could allow better, real-time engagement in future special sessions later this year.
“We’re not done yet,” he said.
