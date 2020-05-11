Transparency groups raise alarm over special session process

Over the past several weeks, background material and notices have come out just days — or even hours — before meetings have been set to start, leaving the public little opportunity to develop informed opinions about the legislation. Internal memos have been late in getting to lawmakers, leaving them a limited time to review them. Even a listening session Tuesday afternoon intended to gather public input — a critical part of the Legislature’s outreach efforts — was not announced until Friday, and only at a point in that day’s Management Council meeting where roughly 100 people were still tuned in.

“Everyone on Management Council has been interested in finding ways to engage the public better and recognizes this isn’t as good as things are during a typical session,” said Senate Minority Leader Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, who sits on Management Council.

“It’s certainly not optimal, but not for a lack of trying to optimize it,” he added.

The fast-moving nature of the process, however, has even insiders feeling left out of the conversation. While Rothfuss said the Management Council have tried to adapt the public comment process to the unprecedented conditions of a virtual special session, the system still has limits, particularly given the speed with which lawmakers need to get the emergency funding out of the door.