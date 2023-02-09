A bill that would have allowed landowners to use “reasonable” physical force against a trespasser died Thursday in the Senate.

The Senate Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources Committee rejected the legislation on a 2-3 vote amid concerns that it’s passage could lead to violence or even deaths.

The idea for the bill came from a man in Buffalo who teaches church security, said Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, who sponsored the measure. One of the main questions the man is asked concerns the protocol for forcefully removing an intruder from church.

“[I]f someone is causing a ruckus in church, can we grab them by the arms and throw them out?” said Crago. “Yeah, that’s the common law, we can do that.”

As society changes, people need to be allowed to take actions to protect themselves and their land, he said.

“We have all these shootings; we have stabbings,” Crago said. “If you think something bad is about to happen, get the people out of the building. Don’t question whether or not you have the legal right to do that. Just get it done.”

But conservation groups and individuals came out in droves to testify against the bill. Some took issue with the interpretation of the word “reasonable.” One person might think a citizen’s arrest is reasonable while another could think shooting to kill is reasonable.

The Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership opposed the bill because of escalating tensions between landowners and the public, said coordinator Josh Metten. This isn’t the message that Wyoming should be sending when people are trying to work together to find ways to improve access to public lands while respecting private ownership, he said.

“It goes without saying, that private land rights are paramount here in Wyoming…,” Metten said. “We should not be encouraging people to take things into their own hands especially when we are talking about being out in the field with people that might be armed.”

State agencies also don’t properly communicate data with one another, making the available information about public and private land boundaries shoddy, said Karen Rogers, a Wyoming geographic information system professional.

“It is ill advised to pass such a law given the accuracy and quality of the data the public can use to determine whether they are on public or private land,” she said.

A Casper ranch owner, who has had “probably a dozen trespasses” onto his property, also opposed the bill. Jeff Muratore said every officer he has encountered advised that under no circumstances should he or anybody else try to physically remove intruders.

“This is a day and age where you meet somebody, and you don’t know who they are. You don’t know what they’re capable of,” Muratore said. “And I just feel that there could be many instances here where people will get hurt and possibly killed.”