Tribe official calls for better communication from lawmakers

But Noem is planning to revive the topic in this legislative session. She has proposed revisions of the laws to allow for peaceful protests but still prosecute people who “urge” rioting when force is “imminent.”

Thompson credited Noem for meeting with some tribal representatives last week to discuss upcoming legislation.

“Though we can disagree on policy objectives, any attempt to prevent our citizens’ voices from being heard we will continue to oppose,” he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thompson called himself a “realist” on the oil pipeline. He said that passing legislation to protect the environment in the event of an oil spill would prevent the need for “riot boosting” laws.

“We must learn from North Dakota’s mistakes before they repeat in our own state,” he said, referencing previous oil spills.

Thompson told the Legislature that extreme weather last year has particularly affected tribal lands and left families without access to emergency services and basic supplies. He also asked for lawmakers to adopt a resolution to ask Congress to repeal an 1863 law that forcibly removed Dakota people from Minnesota.