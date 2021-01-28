Trump-backed poll shows Cheney support down in Wyoming following impeachment vote

The poll surveyed 500 likely general election voters on a mix of landline and mobile phones, and had a margin of error of 4.4%.

Full details of the poll – which was paid for by Save America, Trump’s newly-formed political action committee – were not made available, however, meaning that it is currently unclear what questions were asked, how they were asked, and in what order.

The intent of the poll appeared clear from the memo, namely to encourage challenges against the nine other Republicans who along with Cheney voted to impeach Trump on a charge he incited the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol that left five people dead, including a Capitol Hill police officer.

“Liz Cheney’s decision to vote to impeach President Trump makes her extremely vulnerable according to a Wyoming poll conducted among 500 likely general election voters,” the memo reads. “It is evident her ratings are in bad shape among general election voters and have collapsed among Republicans and Trump voters. The strong voter sentiment in this survey suggests there could be similar results for other Republicans who voted for impeachment.”