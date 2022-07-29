Trump called Gordon multiple times about crossover voting

Gov. Mark Gordon confirmed Thursday that former President Donald Trump contacted him over a voting measure coveted by the far right that died in the Wyoming Legislature earlier this year.

The "couple of phone calls" were in regards to the practice of crossover voting, a phenomenon in Wyoming where registered Democrats and independents change party affiliation to vote in Republican primaries. Trump endorsed a bill during this year's legislative session that would end the practice and called Gordon asking him to support that effort, the governor said.

Trump focus on crossover voting is tied to his desire to punish one of his biggest political opponents, Rep. Liz Cheney. Cheney is running for reelection and expected to draw in some Democratic support due to her steadfast opposition to Trump's efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election. Trump has endorsed challenger Harriet Hageman, a natural resources attorney who ran for governor in 2018.

"Mostly what he felt was most important was the Democrats vote in Democrat elections, and Republicans in Republican elections," Gordon told the Star-Tribune. "I think he was talking about the congressional race."

The phone calls came up during a debate Thursday between Republican gubernatorial candidates.

Challenger Rex Rammell accused Gordon of not being committed enough to the effort to end crossover voting. Gordon defended himself by saying that he had advocated for the bill to be heard in the Senate and House. The legislation was not heard in the House, which results in its death.

Speaker of the House Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, said Gordon did ask him if the measure would be introduced. Barlow said he assured the governor it would be sent to a legislative committee (one of the first steps in moving it through the process). The committee, however, recommended against the bill, and the full House did not consider it, resulting in its demise.

Barlow said the governor "wasn't pushing" for the bill to be introduced because "the governor doesn't do that."

"I don't do that to him, he doesn't do that to me," Barlow said. "We're separate branches of government."

Gordon stopped short of saying he would have signed the crossover bill had it come across his desk. He would have to have seen the final bill, he said.

"I think Republicans oughta vote in Republican elections and Democrats oughta vote in Democratic elections," Gordon said.

Crossover voting has long been a concern of Wyoming's far right. The issue surfaced during the 2018 Republican primary for governor, with some on the right argue it contributed to Gordon's victory over more conservative opponents. The final voting number, however, did not bear that out.

Even more Democrats are expected to cross over this year due to the Cheney race.

"People in Wyoming have the opportunity to make their choices, and right now the law says that they can do that," Gordon said, when asked if he welcomes the Democratic vote for him.

Both Rammell and Brent Bien, the other Republican gubernatorial candidate who took the debate stage Thursday, said they oppose crossover voting. Given that they are campaigning to Gordon's right, it's unlikely Gordon's challengers would receive much support from Democrats or independents who cross over.

Trump's involvement in Wyoming politics didn't end with his lobbying for the crossover bill. He visited Casper earlier year for a rally in support of Hageman. Trump also spoke to Gordon about the rally.

"When President Trump called me and said, "Please come to my rally," I said, "I'm glad to meet you at the airport, President Trump, but I am not going to take sides in this particular race,"" Gordon explained.

When asked on stage at the debate if Cheney is a "a good Republican," Gordon declined to answer.

Gordon is not well liked by some on the far-right in Wyoming and is regarded as a moderate in certain circles. Multiple times during the debate, Gordon made sure to point out that he is “a Republican, and a conservative Republican at that.”