Trump coming to Casper for rally later this month

Former President Donald Trump will appear at a rally in Casper on May 28, he announced in a statement Monday.
The city has for months been discussed as a possible site for a Trump rally. But it wasn't until Monday that Casper's Ford Wyoming Center was confirmed as the location for what will be Trump's first political appearance in the state.
It's not surprising that the former president would choose Casper. The Ford Wyoming Center is the largest indoor venue in Wyoming, with a capacity of more than 8,000 people.
There is symbolism as well. The Cheney family hails from Casper, and Trump has made it his mission to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney
after she voted to impeach him following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Cheney remains Trump's most outspoken Republican critic, and she is serving as vice-chair of the committee tasked with investigating the events of Jan. 6.
Trump is appearing in support of land attorney Harriet Hageman, his pick to challenge Cheney in the highly anticipated August Republican primary.
“It will be a tremendous honor and incredibly exciting to have President Trump visit with us and it will no doubt be the largest political event in Wyoming history," Hageman said in a statement. "His policies were the best that we have ever seen, from building the greatest economy in the world, to driving America to energy independence, to enforcing our immigration laws, and I expect thousands of Wyomingites to come out to thank him enthusiastically."
The race for Wyoming's lone House seat has drawn considerable national attention, attracting well-known political figures to the state including Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, both of whom have campaigned against Cheney. Many observers see Wyoming's House race as a symbolic battle in the broader war between Republicans who support the former president and those who oppose him.
Polling shows that Trump remains deeply popular in the state.
In the 2016 and 2020 elections, Wyoming voted for Trump at a higher rate than any other state, with the Republican receiving 68.2% percent of the vote in 2016 and 69.9% of voters in 2020.
The former president's popularity here among Republicans resulted in a strong backlash when Cheney began to speak out against him after the Jan. 6 riot. Wyoming Republican Party leaders
censured her in February 2021 and then later voted to no longer recognize her as a Republican, a symbolic move.
Cheney hasn't flinched. She's continued to forcefully describe Trump as a threat to Democracy. Meanwhile, her national stature has grown, and s
he continues to rake in huge sums of campaign contributions, with donations coming in from across the country.
Ford Wyoming Center officials say they were approached
last year about the possibility of holding a Trump rally at the venue. Cheyenne was also discussed as a possible location.
Parking for the event is set for 6 a.m. Doors will open at 11 a.m., with speakers starting at 1 p.m. Trump is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m.
Photos: Anti-Cheney protest at Wyoming Capitol
Members of the public gathered in front of the Capitol Building in Cheyenne for a rally hosted by Florida Representative Matt Gaetz cheer as he holds up a phone for Donald Trump Jr. to deliver a message, Jan. 28, 2021.
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz holds a rally in front of the Wyoming state Capitol on Thursday in Cheyenne. The crowd gathered in protest of Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney's vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump.
Florida Representative Matt Gaetz walks through the crowd greeting people, taking pictures and signing autographs after he gave a speech in front of the Wyoming Capitol on Thursday in Cheyenne. During the speech, Gaetz lambasted Rep. Liz Cheney, who has come under heavy fire for her vote to impeach then President Donald Trump.
Florida Representative Matt Gaetz speaks at a rally in front of the Capitol Building in Cheyenne Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
A State Trooper escorts counter-protestors to a public sidewalk by the rally hosted by Florida Representative Matt Gaetz in Cheyenne Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Florida Representative Matt Gaetz walks through the crowd greeting people, takin pictures and signing autographs after he gave a speech in front of the Capitol Building in Cheyenne Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Doug Kafka holds a "tar and feather" sign at a Thursday rally in Cheyenne intended to protest Rep. Liz Cheney for her impeachment vote against then President Donald Trump. Ten county-level Republican parties in Wyoming have censured Cheney in the wake of the vote.
Hundreds of people gather in front of the Wyoming Capitol on Jan. 28 in Cheyenne for a rally condemning Rep. Liz Cheney, who angered many Republicans when she voted to impeach then President Donald Trump.
Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune
Doug Kafka, a critic of Representative Liz Cheney, poses for a portrait at a rally hosted by Florida Representative Matt Gaetz Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Cheyenne.
Ronald Solomon of Las Vegas sells Trump memorabilia from his "MAGA mall" at a rally hosted by Florida Representative Matt Gaetz Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Cheyenne..
A man holds a sign that reads "Cheney Spoke the Truth" across the street from a rally condemning Representative Liz Cheney hosted by Florida Representative Matt Gaetz in front of the Capitol Building in Cheyenne Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
A crowd gathers Thursday afternoon to protest Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney for voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, a critic of Cheney's, visited the Capitol to speak out against her.
Rep Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, attends a rally in opposition to Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne.
Rep Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, attends a rally in opposition to Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne.
A supporter of former President Donald Trump faces off with counter protestors at a rally condemning Representative Liz Cheney at the Capitol in Cheyenne Thursday Jan. 28, 2021.
A crowd of a few hundred attend a rally at the Wyoming Capitol on Thursday in opposition to Rep. Liz Cheney.
A crowd of a few hundred attend a rally at the Wyoming Capitol on Thursday in opposition to Rep. Liz Cheney.
A supporter of former President Donald Trump faces off with counter protestors at a rally condemning Representative Liz Cheney at the Capitol in Cheyenne Thursday Jan. 28, 2021.
A man who chose not to be identified carries a Confederate flag and wears a beanie with abother Confederate flag as he attends a rally condemning Representative Liz Cheney held by Florida Representative Matt Gaetz Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Cheyenne.
Hundreds gather in front of the Capitol Building in Cheyenne Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, for a rally condemning Representative Liz Cheney hosted by Florida Representative Matt Gaetz.
A woman holds a small American flag and keeps her face mask on her wrist at a rally condemning Representative Liz Cheney hosted by Florida Representative Matt Gaetz in front of the Capitol Building in Cheyenne Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
State Senator Anthony Bouchard stands on the steps of the Capitol watching the rally held by Florida Representative Matt Gaetz in Cheyenne Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. A man in the crowd carries a flag for the Patriot Party.
Florida Representative Matt Gaetz holds a rally in front of the Capitol Building in Cheyenne Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
An Anthony Bouchard campaign sticker calling for "Impeach Liz Cheney!" on the ground outside the Capitol Building in Cheyenne here Florida Representative Matt Gaetz held a rally Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Florida Representative Matt Gaetz holds a rally in front of the Capitol Building in Cheyenne Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
State Senator Cale Case stands inside the Capitol Building watching the anti-Cheney rally hosted by Matt Gaetz in Cheyenne Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Florida Representative Matt Gaetz walks through the crowd greeting people, taking pictures and signing autographs after he gave a speech in front of the Capitol Building in Cheyenne Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
A counter-protestor honks his horn and flips off the crowd gathered in front of the Capitol Building in Cheyenne Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at an anti-Cheney rally hosted by Florida Representative Matt Gaetz.
A counter protestor holds a "Trumpism must end" sign at a rally hosted by Florida Representative Matt Gaetz in front of the Capitol Building in Cheyenne Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
