Trump endorses Harriet Hageman in race against Rep. Liz Cheney

Trump has been alluding to endorsing a challenger for a few months and finally chose Hageman after meeting with her in mid-August. Several other challengers have already announced they would seek Cheney's seat. Several courted Trump's endorsement, but in the end, were unsuccessful.

"I strongly endorse Republican House of Representatives Candidate Harriet Hageman from Wyoming who is running against warmonger and disloyal Republican, Liz Cheney," Trump said. "Harriet is a fourth-generation daughter of Wyoming, a very successful attorney, and has the support and respect of a truly great U.S. Senator, Wyoming’s own Cynthia Lummis."

This is not Hageman's first political race. She ran as a Republican candidate for governor in Wyoming in 2018, placing third in a race eventually won by Gov. Mark Gordon.

Hageman is expected to formally announce her House bid Thursday afternoon in Cheyenne.