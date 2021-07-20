Trump reignites endorsement flame

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming's Republican primaries with this many candidates have a history of handing the victory to one candidate, while the rest of the field splits the vote, getting only small portions of the electorate.

Trump acknowledged this trend in his statement.

"Remember though, in the end we just want ONE CANDIDATE running against Cheney," Trump said in his statement. "I'll be meeting with some of her opponents in Bedminster next week and will be making my decision on who to endorse in the next few months. JUST ONE CANDIDATE."

This is not the first time Trump has referenced the issues that come along with a wide campaign field.

"She is so low that her only chance would be if vast numbers of people run against her which, hopefully, won’t happen," he said back in early May.

Cheney and Trump's bad blood was spurred by Cheney’s vote to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. Cheney was one of only 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump, as well as the highest-ranking Republican to do so.