Trump says he will soon endorse candidate to run against Cheney

Former President Donald Trump says he will soon endorse a candidate to run against Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney in the 2022 Republican primary.

Cheney voted to impeach Trump earlier this year for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. She was the highest-profile Republican member of the House of Representatives to do so.

"So many people are looking to run against Crazy Liz Cheney — but we only want one," Trump said in a statement. "She is so far down in Wyoming polls that the only way she can win is numerous candidates running against her and splitting the vote. Hopefully, that won’t happen. I’ll make an Endorsement soon!"

Thus far, state Sen. Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne and state Rep. Chuck Gray of Casper have both announced they will run against Cheney next summer. Cheyenne resident Bryan Eugene Keller and former Pavillion Mayor Marissa Joy Selvig have also filed with the Federal Elections Commission.

In January, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz held a rally at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne in protest of Cheney. Trump's son Donald Jr. called into the rally via speakerphone and said that Wyoming conservatives should not coalesce around a candidate just because they were the first to enter the race. At the time, Bouchard was the only known candidate who had thrown his hat in the ring.

