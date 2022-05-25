Trump says one of Wyoming's senators pushed him to endorse Hageman

One of Wyoming's senators encouraged former President Donald Trump to endorse Harriet Hageman in the race against Liz Cheney, Trump said in a radio interview Wednesday.

Ahead of his rally Saturday in Casper, Trump called into K2 Radio's "Wake Up Wyoming with Glenn Woods" and said one member of Wyoming's congressional delegation offered advice on whom he should select to unseat Cheney, one of the former president's top enemies. Trump also used the occasion to slam Gov. Mark Gordon.

In the wide-ranging interview, Trump said he had consulted with one of Wyoming's senators while mulling over which candidate to endorse for the race against Cheney. At the time, a broad field was seeking the Republican nod.

“I had some good people. I really did have some good people, but I just felt that [Hageman] was very good and your wonderful senator up there ... who’s a tremendous person by the way, was very strong on her, wanted her very badly,“ Trump said.

Trump did not reveal which of Wyoming's two senators he was referring to.

A spokesperson with Sen. John Barrasso's office said it was not him. Sen. Cynthia Lummis' office did not directly confirm Trump's statement, but said she believes "President Trump has made an inspired choice in backing Harriet Hageman."

In Trump's original statement in support of Hageman last fall, he mentioned Lummis by name.

"Harriet is a fourth-generation daughter of Wyoming, a very successful attorney, and has the support and respect of a truly great U.S. Senator, Wyoming's own Cynthia Lummis," Trump said at the time.

Both senators have avoided directly commenting on the U.S. House race. But a Lummis spokesperson called Hageman "an inspired choice" at the time Trump endorsed her, according to Politico.

During the radio interview, Trump also bashed Gordon without prompting.

“And you have a governor that hasn't been too helpful, I must tell you,” Trump said.

“Right, right,” Woods responded and moved on.

The governor's office declined to comment. Gordon is a traditional Republican who has faced criticism from some on the far right.

As usual, Trump also took digs at Cheney, calling her "Democrat's best asset" and "radical left."

"She's gone bad, really bad," he said.

Cheney became one of Trump's main targets after she voted to impeach him. She has repeatedly criticized him for being a threat to democracy, and she joined the select committee to investigate Trump's role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump is coming to Casper's Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday for a rally to support Hageman. It will mark his first political visit to Wyoming, the state with the highest support for him in the 2020 and 2016 general elections.

A few days out, Casper is already gearing up for his arrival. Many hotels are fully booked and multiple vendors are set up around town and selling Trump-themed memorabilia. Officials are preparing for a crowd of up to 10,000.

