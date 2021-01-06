Trump: 'The Liz Cheneys of the world. We have to get rid of them.'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on his supporters to reject Republican lawmakers who have defied his efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election, naming Wyoming's Congresswoman Liz Cheney specifically.

In a political rally in Washington D.C. ahead of Congress' vote to certify the results of the Electoral College, Trump called on his supporters to "get rid of the weak Congresspeople" who declined to endorse his unfounded claims of rampant voter fraud in the 2020 election. The issue has divided the Republican Party in recent weeks between loyalists to the president and those Trump has described as Republicans in Name Only, or "RINOs"

"The Liz Cheneys of the world. We have to get rid of them," Trump said in the rambling speech, in which he encouraged primary challenges against Republicans who opposed him.

Wyoming was Trump's strongest state in the 2020 elections, going for the former real estate tycoon with just over 70% of the popular vote. Though Cheney has been labeled as an occasional critic of the president on the election as well as foreign policy, she still voted with President Trump's position approximately 95% of the time over the last four years, according to an analysis by the website FiveThirtyEight.

