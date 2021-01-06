Trump: 'The Liz Cheneys of the world. We have to get rid of them.'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on his supporters to reject Republican lawmakers who have defied his efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election, naming Wyoming's Congresswoman Liz Cheney specifically.
In a political rally in Washington D.C. ahead of Congress' vote to certify the results of the Electoral College, Trump called on his supporters to "get rid of the weak Congresspeople" who declined to endorse his unfounded claims of rampant voter fraud in the 2020 election. The issue has divided the Republican Party in recent weeks between loyalists to the president and those Trump has described as Republicans in Name Only, or "RINOs"
"The Liz Cheneys of the world. We have to get rid of them," Trump said in the rambling speech, in which he encouraged primary challenges against Republicans who opposed him.
Wyoming was Trump's strongest state in the 2020 elections, going for the former real estate tycoon with just over 70% of the popular vote. Though Cheney has been labeled as an occasional critic of the president on the election as well as foreign policy, she still voted with President Trump's position approximately 95% of the time over the last four years, according to an analysis by the website FiveThirtyEight.
Only one member of Wyoming's delegation in Washington -- Sen. Cynthia Lummis -- has committed to standing with the president's efforts to overturn the election, defying most Republican members of Congress as well as Vice President Mike Pence, who said Wednesday he did not have the ability to reject the results of the Electoral College vote. In his Wednesday rally, Trump thanked Lummis for her stance, specifically naming her as one of the 13 "courageous" Republicans to back him.
Over the weekend, a group of 30 current and former Republican members of the Wyoming Legislature signed a letter by the Wyoming Republican Party urging the Washington delegation to reject the results of the election until a federal investigation was conducted into the elections of a number of contested states.
Both Barrasso and Cheney have resisted those calls, saying in separate statements that it would be an unconstitutional challenge to state sovereignty to conduct their own elections. Like Lummis, however, both have expressed support for efforts to investigate the irregularities seen in tallying the result of this year's elections, which came amid a global pandemic.
Though Cheney said she was supportive of the president, she has maintained that any effort to overturn the result of the Electoral College would be unconstitutional.
“Like all of you, I am thankful for the work President Trump and his administration has accomplished on behalf of Wyoming and our entire nation, and I am not happy about the result of the presidential election," Cheney said in a previous statement. "This vote in Congress is not about President Trump. It’s about following the Constitution and recognizing that the authority here rests with the states and the people, not the federal government.”