Trump to endorse Harriet Hageman in race against Rep. Liz Cheney, sources say

Former President Donald Trump is preparing to endorse Harriet Hageman in a bid against Rep. Liz Cheney in the 2022 House race, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the matter.

Hageman, formerly a Cheney ally and a 2018 Republican candidate for governor in Wyoming, did not respond to numerous requests for comment, nor has she formally announced her candidacy.

But two sources told the Star-Tribune that Hageman met with the former president in mid-August and got the call that she was chosen for the endorsement early last week.

The news was first reported by Politico early Wednesday. The Associated Press also cited sources indicating Hageman was Trump's pick to run against Cheney.

The endorsement comes months after Cheney became public enemy No. 1 of Trump and his allies following her vote to impeach him for the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and her repeated rebukes of Trump for his unfounded allegations that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.