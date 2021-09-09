Trump's Hageman endorsement is already shaking up the candidate field

Former President Donald Trump officially endorsed Harriet Hageman on Thursday as his pick to challenge Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming’s 2022 House race.
The choice comes after months of speculation about whom Trump would back in a crowded field of candidates. Ultimately, the former president did not pick from the candidates who were already in the race. Instead, he chose Hageman, a property rights attorney and 2018 gubernatorial candidate, who officially announced her campaign hours later at a press conference in Cheyenne.
“Unlike RINO Liz Cheney, Harriet is all in for America First,” Trump said in his endorsement. “Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney.”
Hageman is a former Cheney ally, but in a statement Hageman said the congresswoman betrayed her and Wyoming through her public opposition to Trump. Cheney voted to impeach Trump and has been perhaps the most prominent Republican critic of the former president’s unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.
“Like many Wyomingites, I supported Liz Cheney when she ran for Congress,” Hageman said. “But then she betrayed Wyoming, she betrayed this country, and she betrayed me.”
The decision to endorse Hageman puts pressure on the rest of the candidates — do they rally behind her to unseat Cheney or remain in the race and potentially split the vote, making it more likely that the incumbent wins what could be a tough Republican primary? That dynamic is no secret to interested parties, as there is pressure coming from multiple sources urging candidates to step aside.
Trump himself weighed in on the matter in an earlier statement.
“Remember though, in the end we just want ONE CANDIDATE running against Cheney,” Trump said in that statement.
Who stays, who goes?
At a forum earlier this summer, all of the candidates who attended — other than Marissa Selvig and state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne — said that they would throw their support behind the leading candidate come May 1, 2022. In a state that voted 70% for Trump in the 2020 general election, the “leading” candidate and Trump’s choice could be synonymous.
“Trump’s endorsement of Harriet Hageman makes her the clear favorite,” said Bill Cubin, Wyoming Republican strategist.
But now, after Trump has given his endorsement, it’s not clear which candidates will leave the race.
Denton Knapp, a retired U.S. army colonel, was one of the candidates who said he would drop out if he did not secure the Trump endorsement. But on Thursday, he indicated he wasn’t ready to leave the race just yet.
“We could all drop out in July,” Knapp said. “When the time comes, I will drop out if I’m confident that Wyoming doesn’t want me and they want Harriet Hageman.” Only a couple hours after the Trump endorsement, pressure was mounting on the Knapp campaign to pull out — in the form of text to Rob Jennings, an adviser to Knapp.“People who don’t clear the field will pay a heavy price,” said David Bossie, a top Trump campaign official said, in his message to Jennings. The Star-Tribune reviewed the text message.
Bossie declined to comment on the record.
“Who are they to say ‘You’re gonna pay a heavy price’? Who are these people? They aren’t in Wyoming,” Jennings told the Star-Tribune.
Bryan Miller, chairman of the Sheridan County Republican Party, said in a Thursday email to the chairman of the Carbon County Republican Party that he will be dropping out in light of Trump’s endorsement. Darin Smith, a Cheyenne businessman who was also in the race, announced he too would drop out.
State Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, was the first candidate to announce he would challenge Cheney. His campaign manager, April Poley, said he would “definitely” remain in the race.
Robyn Belinskey, a Sheridan businesswoman, also said she is “not dropping out.”
State Rep. Chuck Gray, another candidate, and Rory McShane, one of his campaign advisers, declined to comment Thursday.
Cheney’s response
The Cheney camp, meanwhile, was standing firm in the pro-Constitution, anti-Trump message they’ve been repeating all year long.
“All of Liz’s opponents are going to have to explain to the people of Wyoming how they can call themselves conservatives while supporting someone who disregarded the Constitution and abandoned the rule of law,” said Jeremy Adler, Cheney’s director of communications.
Cheney released her own statement following the endorsement.
“I look forward to an extended public debate about the importance of the rule of law and the solemn duty of elected officials to uphold their oath to the Constitution,” she said. “It is tragic that some in this race have sacrificed those principles, and their duty to the people of Wyoming, out of fear and in favor of loyalty to a former president who deliberately misled the American people about the 2020 election, provoked an attack on the U.S. Capitol, and failed to perform his duties as president as the violence ensued.”
Now that the former president has weighed in, the fabric of the candidate field will inevitably shift.
“It kind of solidifies the field,” said Cubin, who said he would vote for Hageman if he were handed a ballot today. “It’s going to be Cheney versus Hageman.”
But there are even some musings that Cheney will eventually leave the race.
“I’m not convinced [Cheney’s] going to run for Congress in 2022,” Cubin added. Poley agreed with that assessment.
Cheney has repeatedly said she is committed to running for Congress, but has not ruled out a 2024 presidential bid.
While Cubin is confident in Hagemen with Trump’s backing, not all of Wyoming’s political experts are convinced.
“I don’t think it’s enough at this point,” said Jim King, professor of political science at the University of Wyoming. “All candidates have to look into the crystal ball, and it’s not very clear.”
Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis