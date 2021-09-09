Trump's Hageman endorsement is already shaking up the candidate field

Trump himself weighed in on the matter in an earlier statement.

“Remember though, in the end we just want ONE CANDIDATE running against Cheney,” Trump said in that statement.

Who stays, who goes?

At a forum earlier this summer, all of the candidates who attended — other than Marissa Selvig and state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne — said that they would throw their support behind the leading candidate come May 1, 2022. In a state that voted 70% for Trump in the 2020 general election, the “leading” candidate and Trump’s choice could be synonymous.

“Trump’s endorsement of Harriet Hageman makes her the clear favorite,” said Bill Cubin, Wyoming Republican strategist.

But now, after Trump has given his endorsement, it’s not clear which candidates will leave the race.

Denton Knapp, a retired U.S. army colonel, was one of the candidates who said he would drop out if he did not secure the Trump endorsement. But on Thursday, he indicated he wasn’t ready to leave the race just yet.