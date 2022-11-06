 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday election will determine if House District 44 will move farther right

Tuesday’s election for House District 44 will determine if the district will stay on a more moderate course — as it has over the past couple election cycles — or take a hard turn to the right.

Democrats have historically dominated the district, although general elections have been pretty close between Democratic and Republican nominees in the past couple years.

In 2020, the current representative of the district, Republican John Romero-Martinez, won the general election with 50.4% of the vote to Democratic nominee Sara Burlingame’s 48.9%. The results were practically inverse between the Democratic and Republican nominees for the 2018 election, with Burlingame taking 51.6% of the vote to Republican nominee Paul Johnson’s 48.2%.

But the electorate this year has changed. During the redistricting process this past Legislative session, lawmakers added a swath of southwest Cheyenne to House District 44 that has historically voted more conservative.

The area used to be part of Republican Rep. Clarence Styvar’s House District 12. Styvar has been in the Legislature since 2018 and easily won the Republican primary for his district this year. He has a 100% positive ranking on the anonymous conservative website WyoRINO, which aims to root out “Republicans In Name Only” based on a their votes for select bills.

Tamara N. Trujillo

Tamara N. Trujillo

Perhaps in part owing to those changes, the district’s electorate this year chose the deeply conservative Republican nominee Tamara Trujillo over the incumbent by roughly 11 points during the August primary election. Voters will get to choose on Tuesday between Trujillo, an office administrator at a trucking company who has also worked in the oil and gas industry, and Burlingame, the Democratic nominee and executive director of Wyoming Equality.

During Burlingame’s 2019-20 stint in the Wyoming Legislature, she was noted by some lawmakers as someone able to develop strong relationships on both sides of the political aisle. She described herself as a “really boring candidate” who doesn’t always have “headline takes” on issues; her campaign website doesn’t go into detail on a particular platform.

“At the end of the day, I truly believe that it’s the process that matters,” she said, emphasizing her desire to find common ground with “people who believe wildly different things” than her politically.

Burlingame was the only candidate for the Democratic primary in her House district. She garnered 166 votes this year. That’s significantly lower compared to the number of votes she won in her previous races; in 2020, 479 voters cast their ballot for her in the primaries. In 2018, 323 did so.

Some of that change, though, could be attributed to the high rate of crossover voting during Wyoming’s primaries this year because of the House race between Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman. Democrats crossing over in the primaries didn’t risk anything in the House District 44 race since Burlingame was running unopposed.

On top of that, it remains to be seen where the 554 voters who threw their support behind Romero-Martinez, who was a candidate in the primary, and a third primary Republican challenger — Michael Reyes — will cast their votes.

Trujillo won 404 votes in the primary, beating out the other Republican candidates by a significant margin. She’s a political newcomer and has focused her campaign on “fiscal responsibility.” Unlike the incumbent candidate Romero-Martinez, who is actually her cousin, she doesn’t support expanding Medicaid, the jointly-funded state and federal health insurance program. She thinks Wyoming’s public schools could use state funding more efficiently by cutting down on administrative costs. (On her campaign website, she says that she wants to “reduce bureaucracy and instill more accountability at the Department of Education.”) She previously told the Star-Tribune that she doesn’t want “extra funding from the federal government with strings attached.”

Sara Burlingame

Sara Burlingame

Burlingame, on the other hand, has said she doesn’t believe schools are being adequately funded, and she supports Medicaid expansion.

In a previous discussion with the Star-Tribune, Trujillo described herself as “a lot more conservative” than the incumbent.

Burlingame adamantly pushed back on that conservative label in her conversation with the Star-Tribune for this story.

“My opponent is not conservative, she is alt-right,” Burlingame said. “The hill I will die on is reclaiming the word ‘conservative.’”

(Trujillo told the Star-Tribune that she thinks Burlingame’s characterization of her as alt-right is “just insane.”)

Burlingame specifically brought up concern about lawmakers potentially voting to get rid of the exemptions to Wyoming’s abortion ban, which is blocked for now while a lawsuit contesting its constitutionality unfolds.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that deemed abortion access a constitutional right, several lawmakers told the Star-Tribune that they want to try and get rid of language in the abortion ban that makes exceptions for cases of rape and incest. Burlingame called the potential move “Orwellian.”

Trujillo clarified in a text to the Star-Tribune that if she had to vote on the exemptions, she would “vote in favor of protecting the unborn” because she doesn’t want the influence of progressive states like California to encroach on Wyoming around the topic of abortion.

“I don’t believe that’s an alt-right mentality,” Trujillo said of guarding Wyoming from those potential influences. “That’s a God mentality.”

Following his loss in the primaries, Romero-Martinez threw his support behind Trujillo as the Republican nominee.

But Cowboy State Daily reported last month that Romero-Martinez was considering getting back into the race as a write-in candidate. He explained at the time that some voters had expressed dissatisfaction with both the Republican and Democratic nominees and didn’t want to cast their ballot for either one.

Romero-Martinez confirmed with the Star-Tribune that he has since withdrawn his endorsement of Trujillo and launched a write-in campaign.

Trujillo said that she “felt bad” for Romero-Martinez, but that she wasn’t worried about the potential impacts of his write-in campaign on the race.

