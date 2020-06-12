Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk to attend Wyoming Republican Convention

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Conservative political wunderkind and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk will be the master of ceremonies at the second half of the Wyoming Republican Party’s convention later this month, the party confirmed in a letter to attendees this week.

Best known for his quick-hitting and often hyperbolic quips on social media and his combative, anti-liberal speeches on college campuses, Kirk has quickly risen to a place of prominence in conservative politics.

The event — which cost up to $100 per guest — sold out almost immediately, though other tickets could be available later this month, according to the party’s website. Currently, the state party plans on holding the event in person at the Cam-Plex in Gillette, with Kirk hosting both a Friday night dinner with the state's congressional delegation as well as a separate speech and private reception with attendees on Saturday.