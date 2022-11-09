Turnout fizzles in Wyoming after contested primary

After Wyoming voters cast a record number of ballots during the primary election this August, turnout for the general election proved notably more muted.

Tuesday’s unofficial statewide count of 198,153 ballots surpassed primary turnout by just under 16,000 — the smallest margin between a primary and general election in the state in at least 28 years, according to records kept by the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office.

In Wyoming, and across the U.S., midterms typically draw fewer voters to the polls than presidential elections. This year’s turnout marked the state’s lowest participation in a general election since 2014, another midterm, when 171,153 votes were recorded.

General elections also tend to attract tens of thousands more voters in Wyoming — a significant fraction of the state’s total count — compared with primaries.

But August’s high-profile primary mobilized Wyoming voters across the political spectrum as they turned out either to support U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, a prominent critic of former president Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, or to help Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman unseat her and claim Wyoming’s lone seat in the House of Representatives.

Hageman, a natural resources attorney, won the Republican nomination by a landslide. And with Republicans consistently dominating the state’s major elections, many saw Hageman’s success in the primary as the true victory needed to secure election to the House.

The 182,142 ballots cast in August surpassed the state’s next-biggest primary, in 2020, by more than 40,000 votes, and represented more than half of Wyoming’s 297,639 registered voters.

As of Jan. 1 of this year, nearly 46,000 of Wyoming voters — about 16% — were registered as Democrats, according to the Secretary of State’s office. By Sept. 1, after the primary, that number had fallen by more than 15,000, to closer to 10% of registered voters, likely due at least in part to Democrats switching party affiliation to vote for Cheney in August.

Only about 34,000 voters were registered as Democrats on Election Day. The total number of registered voters in Wyoming has increased by almost 17,000 since Jan. 1. But the number of registered Republicans, up more than 36,000 from Jan. 1, had dropped by just over 2,600 from Sept. 1.

Republicans accounted for about 78% of Wyoming’s registered voters as of Tuesday.

Despite the general election’s comparatively low voter turnout, Hageman earned upwards of 132,000 votes — roughly 70% of the total — against Democratic opponent Lynnette Grey Bull, Libertarian Richard Brubaker and Constitution Party candidate Marissa Selvig.

Republican Gov. Mark Gordon’s nearly 144,000 votes, meanwhile, easily earned him a second term over Democrat Theresa Livingston and Libertarian Jared Baldes. And Megan Degenfelder, the Republican nominee for superintendent of public instruction, bested Democrat Sergio Maldonado, Sr., with more than 142,000 votes.