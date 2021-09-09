Two candidates leave House race on day of Trump endorsement

It took only hours for two candidates to drop out of Wyoming’s House race after Donald Trump endorsed Harriet Hageman in her bid to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney.

Both Bryan Miller and Darin Smith have ended their candidacies, and said they will commit to backing Hageman.

Miller, chairman of the Sheridan County Republican Party, stated his decision in an email obtained by the Star-Tribune, while Smith issued a formal press release a few hours later.

Joey Correnti, chairman of the Carbon County Republican Party, emailed the candidates urging them to leave the race in light of Trump’s choice.

In response to Correnti’s email, Miller said he would be dropping out of the race and endorsing Hageman.

“Absolutely Joey,” Miller said. “In fact, I plan on officially endorsing her as well ...,” Miller continued.

Miller previously ran for Senate against the late senator Mike Enzi and Sen. Cynthia Lummis, securing roughly 10% of the vote in both races.

Despite his role in Wyoming politics, Miller did not appear to be gaining much support in the race for Cheney’s seat. He had not filed any campaign finance reports despite announcing his candidacy in January of this year.