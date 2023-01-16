Two new bills would limit drone activity near prisons, private property

The state could be cracking down on drones soon.

Two bills considered by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday seek to criminalize flying unmanned aircraft in certain circumstances.

Both proposals earned sponsorship from the Joint Judiciary Committee during last year’s interim legislative session.

The first, Senate File 32, would make it illegal to fly drones over correctional facilities for surveillance or smuggling purposes. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously Friday to move the bill forward.

The proposal, if passed as currently written, would ban using a drone to “photograph, surveil, broadcast or otherwise record” a correctional facility in Wyoming without prior authorization.

It’d also explicitly ban using drones to smuggle contraband into jails or prisons.

Both acts would be punishable by a fine of no more than $2,000, up to a year in jail, or both.

Using a drone to sneak a deadly weapon into a correctional facility would be met with a much more severe punishment — a fine of up to $10,000 and/or up to 10 years in prison.

According to the bill, the new rules wouldn’t apply to:

Satellites;

Drones operated by the U.S. government (or by people acting under federal contracts);

Drones operated by the state government, law enforcement or emergency response agencies.

Dan Shannon, director of the Wyoming Department of Corrections, was the only person to offer testimony on the bill Friday. Drones pose a unique security threat to jails and prisons, he told committee members.

Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, asked Shannon why drones should be considered different from other aircraft, like planes. If the bill were adopted into law, Case pointed out, it’d still be legal to capture aerial footage of a prison using a plane, after all.

One difference is distance, Shannon replied. Drones are capable of flying right up to — or even landing inside — correctional facilities.

Because of that, photos and videos taken by drones are a greater privacy concern, Shannon said.

Shannon said he’s also worried about drones being used for smuggling.

As of Friday, there have only been two documented cases of drones smuggling contraband into Wyoming state prisons, he said. Both were trying to sneak in tobacco.

But in other states, drones have been successfully used to smuggle weapons and illegal drugs into correctional facilities, he added.

“We’ve been very fortunate,” Shannon said.

The bill, if passed, would also allow the Department of Corrections to set internal rules on how to respond to drone sightings.

Shannon said the department already has an idea of what those rules would look like. In the event that a drone was spotted above a state corrections facility, he said, the facility would first secure the area — which would likely involve putting inmates on lockdown — and notify law enforcement about the drone. Then they’d search for contraband.

Another bill that went before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday, Senate File 34, would make it illegal for drones to fly onto private property.

If passed, a person controlling a drone could be found guilty of trespassing if their aircraft enters “the immediate reaches of the airspace” of private land, and is found to have substantially interfered with the occupant’s “use and enjoyment” of the property. If convicted, the operator would face a fine of up to $750 and up to six months in jail.

The bill attracted much more discussion than Senate File 32. Representatives from the livestock and energy sectors said drones were a growing nuisance in their respective industries.

But there were concerns Senate File 34, as currently written, wouldn’t have enough teeth to address the problem.

Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, questioned whether the “use and enjoyment” standard was too vague to enforce.

The bill sets a much higher bar to clear than existing state criminal trespass laws, he said.

“If someone trespasses on my private land without authorization, they’re guilty of (trespassing),” Magagna said. “It doesn’t matter if it interfered with anything I’m doing or my enjoyment.”

Terry Armitage, an attorney representing the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police, shared those concerns — not just because of the “use and enjoyment” standard, but also because the bill doesn’t clearly define what “immediate airspace” means.

“I’m afraid as written, law enforcement probably won’t write citations and prosecutors probably won’t ever write a ticket,” he said.

While there’s no hard-and-fast rule for what counts as “immediate airspace,” the general rule of thumb is less than 500 feet, Sen. Ed Cooper, R-Ten Sleep, said during Friday’s meeting.

The Senate Judiciary Committee indicated it would pick up discussion of the bill Monday.

Drones are already subject to regulations set by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Those regulations provide guidance on things like where drones can take off and land, and how far above private property they can fly.

Many states and local governments have already taken steps to adopt stricter laws, however.

In 2017, the Legislature passed a law authorizing the Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to issue additional rules related to unmanned aircraft.